USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;2;0;0;0;4;5;3
Sioux Falls;2;0;0;0;4;10;5
Fargo;1;0;1;0;3;5;3
Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;4;5
Omaha;1;1;0;0;2;5;5
Tri-City;0;1;1;0;1;3;7
Des Moines;0;2;0;0;0;3;10
Sioux City;0;2;0;0;0;2;7
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Cedar Rapids;2;0;0;0;4;10;3
Dubuque;2;0;0;0;4;8;4
Chicago;2;0;0;0;4;7;5
Team USA;2;0;0;0;4;9;2
Green Bay;1;2;0;0;2;6;5
Youngstown;1;1;1;0;3;12;14
Madison;1;2;0;0;2;10;13
Muskegon;0;2;0;0;0;3;8
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
USHL Fall Classic
Green Bay 4, Des Moines 0
Team USA 4, Sioux City 0
Chicago 4, Sioux Falls 2
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Youngstown
Team USA at Cedar Rapids
Omaha at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Muskegon at Youngstown
Fargo at Des Moines
Team USA at Cedar Rapids
Green Bay at Chicago
Madison at Dubuque
Omaha at Sioux City
Lincoln at Sioux Falls
NHL preseason
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 3, Eisbaren 1
Washington 4, Carolina 3
Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 4, OT
St. Louis at Columbus, ccd.
Vegas 5, San Jose 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.