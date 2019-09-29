clip art hockey

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;2;0;0;0;4;5;3

Sioux Falls;2;0;0;0;4;10;5

Fargo;1;0;1;0;3;5;3

Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;4;5

Omaha;1;1;0;0;2;5;5

Tri-City;0;1;1;0;1;3;7

Des Moines;0;2;0;0;0;3;10

Sioux City;0;2;0;0;0;2;7

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Cedar Rapids;2;0;0;0;4;10;3

Dubuque;2;0;0;0;4;8;4

Chicago;2;0;0;0;4;7;5

Team USA;2;0;0;0;4;9;2

Green Bay;1;2;0;0;2;6;5

Youngstown;1;1;1;0;3;12;14

Madison;1;2;0;0;2;10;13

Muskegon;0;2;0;0;0;3;8

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

USHL Fall Classic

Green Bay 4, Des Moines 0

Team USA 4, Sioux City 0

Chicago 4, Sioux Falls 2

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Youngstown

Team USA at Cedar Rapids

Omaha at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Muskegon at Youngstown

Fargo at Des Moines

Team USA at Cedar Rapids

Green Bay at Chicago

Madison at Dubuque

Omaha at Sioux City

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

NHL preseason

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 3, Eisbaren 1

Washington 4, Carolina 3

Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 4, OT

St. Louis at Columbus, ccd.

Vegas 5, San Jose 1

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments