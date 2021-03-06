Hockey: USHL scoreboard

USHL
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Waterloo 3, Tri-City 2 OT
Dubuque 3, Team USA 2 SO
Chicago 6, Muskegon 3
Sioux City 3, Des Moines 0
Fargo 8, Sioux Falls 2
Green Bay 5, Youngstown 0
Omaha 3, Lincoln 2
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Tri-City 5, Waterloo 2
Sioux City 5, Des Moines 2
Fargo 4, Sioux Falls 1
Muskegon 7, Chicago 5
Green Bay 7, Youngstown 3
Omaha 3, Lincoln 1
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
