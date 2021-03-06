 Skip to main content
Hockey: USHL scoreboard
HOCKEY

USHL 

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Tri-City 2 OT

Dubuque 3, Team USA 2 SO

Chicago 6, Muskegon 3

Sioux City 3, Des Moines 0

Fargo 8, Sioux Falls 2

Green Bay 5, Youngstown 0

Omaha 3, Lincoln 2

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Tri-City 5, Waterloo 2

Sioux City 5, Des Moines 2

Fargo 4, Sioux Falls 1

Muskegon 7, Chicago 5

Green Bay 7, Youngstown 3

Omaha 3, Lincoln 1

