Hockey: USHL scoreboard

USHL
Friday’s results
Chicago 7, Green Bay 2
Sioux Falls 4, Omaha 2
Fargo 5, Tri-City 2
Saturday’s results
Des Moines 4, Lincoln 3
Omaha 6, Sioux Falls 3
Chicago 4, Green Bay 3, SO
Tri-City 3, Fargo 2 OT
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today