Hockey: Tuesday's NHL results

NHL
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
New York Islanders 4, Florida 2
Nashville 4, Phoenix 2
Toronto 3, Columbus 0
Calgary 6, Winnipeg 2
Carolina 4, New York Rangers 1
Vancouver vs. Minnesota, late
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
New York Islanders 4, Florida 2
Nashville 4, Phoenix 2
Toronto 3, Columbus 0
Calgary 6, Winnipeg 2
Carolina 4, New York Rangers 1
Vancouver vs. Minnesota, late
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.