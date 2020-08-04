You have permission to edit this article.
Hockey: Tuesday's NHL results
Hockey: Tuesday's NHL results

NHL

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

New York Islanders 4, Florida 2

Nashville 4, Phoenix 2

Toronto 3, Columbus 0

Calgary 6, Winnipeg 2

Carolina 4, New York Rangers 1

Vancouver vs. Minnesota, late

