NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;12;9;2;1;19;42;30

Boston;11;8;1;2;18;36;24

Florida;11;5;2;4;14;41;41

Toronto;13;6;5;2;14;46;45

Tampa Bay;10;5;3;2;12;34;32

Montreal;11;5;4;2;12;41;36

Ottawa;11;3;7;1;7;29;37

Detroit;12;3;8;1;7;27;45

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;13;8;2;3;19;50;43

N.Y. Islanders;11;8;3;0;16;34;27

Carolina;11;7;3;1;15;37;29

Pittsburgh;12;7;5;0;14;39;30

Columbus;11;5;4;2;12;30;39

Philadelphia;10;5;4;1;11;35;31

N.Y. Rangers;9;3;5;1;7;29;34

New Jersey;9;2;5;2;6;22;36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;11;8;2;1;17;44;30

Nashville;11;7;3;1;15;45;34

St. Louis;12;6;3;3;15;37;39

Winnipeg;12;6;6;0;12;32;37

Dallas;13;4;8;1;9;25;36

Chicago;10;3;5;2;8;25;31

Minnesota;11;4;7;0;8;26;37

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;12;8;3;1;17;37;33

Vegas;13;8;5;0;16;42;36

Anaheim;13;7;6;0;14;32;31

Calgary;13;6;5;2;14;36;39

Arizona;10;6;3;1;13;31;22

Vancouver;10;6;3;1;13;35;25

San Jose;12;4;7;1;9;31;43

Los Angeles;12;4;8;0;8;31;49

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Florida 6, Edmonton 2

St. Louis 5, Detroit 4, OT

Chicago 5, Los Angeles 1

Ottawa 5, San Jose 2

Boston 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 2

GAMES TODAY

Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;7;1;0;0;14;28;12

Lincoln;6;2;1;1;14;39;29

Tri-City;4;5;1;1;10;24;32

Des Moines;4;4;0;1;9;31;34

Sioux City;4;4;0;0;8;22;21

Omaha;3;5;2;0;8;25;33

Fargo;3;3;1;0;7;19;25

Sioux Falls;2;6;1;0;5;25;39

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;7;2;1;0;15;44;31

Team USA;7;5;0;0;14;52;48

Dubuque;6;0;1;0;13;24;16

Ced. Rapids;6;4;0;0;12;47;33

Team USA;6;5;0;0;12;47;44

Muskegon;6;4;0;0;12;40;28

Youngstown;4;4;2;0;10;34;49

Green Bay;5;5;0;1;11;34;35

Madison;2;8;0;0;4;26;44

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Madison 3, Green Bay 2, SO

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Chicago

Omaha at Dubuque

Sioux City at Green Bay

Madison at Des Moines

Tri-City at Fargo

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

