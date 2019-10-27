NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;12;9;2;1;19;42;30
Boston;11;8;1;2;18;36;24
Florida;11;5;2;4;14;41;41
Toronto;13;6;5;2;14;46;45
Tampa Bay;10;5;3;2;12;34;32
Montreal;11;5;4;2;12;41;36
Ottawa;11;3;7;1;7;29;37
Detroit;12;3;8;1;7;27;45
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;13;8;2;3;19;50;43
N.Y. Islanders;11;8;3;0;16;34;27
Carolina;11;7;3;1;15;37;29
Pittsburgh;12;7;5;0;14;39;30
Columbus;11;5;4;2;12;30;39
Philadelphia;10;5;4;1;11;35;31
N.Y. Rangers;9;3;5;1;7;29;34
New Jersey;9;2;5;2;6;22;36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;11;8;2;1;17;44;30
Nashville;11;7;3;1;15;45;34
St. Louis;12;6;3;3;15;37;39
Winnipeg;12;6;6;0;12;32;37
Dallas;13;4;8;1;9;25;36
Chicago;10;3;5;2;8;25;31
Minnesota;11;4;7;0;8;26;37
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;12;8;3;1;17;37;33
Vegas;13;8;5;0;16;42;36
Anaheim;13;7;6;0;14;32;31
Calgary;13;6;5;2;14;36;39
Arizona;10;6;3;1;13;31;22
Vancouver;10;6;3;1;13;35;25
San Jose;12;4;7;1;9;31;43
Los Angeles;12;4;8;0;8;31;49
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Florida 6, Edmonton 2
St. Louis 5, Detroit 4, OT
Chicago 5, Los Angeles 1
Ottawa 5, San Jose 2
Boston 7, N.Y. Rangers 4
N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 3
Vegas 5, Anaheim 2
GAMES TODAY
Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;7;1;0;0;14;28;12
Lincoln;6;2;1;1;14;39;29
Tri-City;4;5;1;1;10;24;32
Des Moines;4;4;0;1;9;31;34
Sioux City;4;4;0;0;8;22;21
Omaha;3;5;2;0;8;25;33
Fargo;3;3;1;0;7;19;25
Sioux Falls;2;6;1;0;5;25;39
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;7;2;1;0;15;44;31
Team USA;7;5;0;0;14;52;48
Dubuque;6;0;1;0;13;24;16
Ced. Rapids;6;4;0;0;12;47;33
Team USA;6;5;0;0;12;47;44
Muskegon;6;4;0;0;12;40;28
Youngstown;4;4;2;0;10;34;49
Green Bay;5;5;0;1;11;34;35
Madison;2;8;0;0;4;26;44
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Madison 3, Green Bay 2, SO
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Chicago
Omaha at Dubuque
Sioux City at Green Bay
Madison at Des Moines
Tri-City at Fargo
Cedar Rapids at Lincoln
