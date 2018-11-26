Try 3 months for $3
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;24;17;6;1;35;92;68

Buffalo;24;16;6;2;34;76;66

Toronto;25;17;8;0;34;88;64

Boston;24;13;7;4;30;67;59

Montreal;24;11;8;5;27;76;81

Detroit;24;10;11;3;23;68;80

Florida;22;9;9;4;22;73;81

Ottawa;24;9;12;3;21;85;104

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;24;14;7;3;31;84;74

Columbus;24;14;8;2;30;84;78

N.Y. Rangers;25;13;10;2;28;75;76

N.Y. Islanders;23;12;9;2;26;72;68

Carolina;23;11;9;3;25;63;66

Pittsburgh;22;9;8;5;23;74;71

Philadelphia;23;10;11;2;22;69;82

New Jersey;23;9;10;4;22;68;76

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;24;17;6;1;35;81;58

Minnesota;23;14;7;2;30;75;63

Colorado;23;13;6;4;30;86;65

Winnipeg;22;13;7;2;28;74;62

Dallas;24;12;10;2;26;68;66

Chicago;24;9;10;5;23;65;82

St. Louis;22;8;11;3;19;67;73

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;24;14;9;1;29;81;69

San Jose;24;12;8;4;28;75;74

Vegas;25;12;12;1;25;69;70

Anaheim;25;10;10;5;25;56;74

Vancouver;26;11;13;2;24;77;94

Edmonton;23;10;11;2;22;64;76

Arizona;22;9;11;2;20;53;62

Los Angeles;23;8;14;1;17;51;74

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 2

Florida 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Toronto 4, Boston 2

Columbus 7, Detroit 5

GAMES TODAY

San Jose at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

St. Louis at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;15;3;0;0;30;91;46

Central Ill.;11;8;2;0;24;76;72

Ced. Rapids;9;8;2;0;20;61;63

Chicago;9;7;1;0;19;58;64

Green Bay;8;8;2;1;19;59;69

Dubuque;8;7;1;2;19;63;68

Youngstown;7;9;0;2;16;55;66

Team USA;6;8;0;2;14;62;68

Madison;5;9;1;2;13;32;50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;14;4;1;0;29;60;38

Sioux City;13;4;2;0;28;72;51

Waterloo;11;5;3;1;26;76;63

Des Moines;12;6;1;1;26;74;62

Fargo;10;7;0;2;22;60;62

Sioux Falls;8;6;1;1;18;49;58

Omaha;6;11;0;2;14;49;76

Lincoln;5;10;3;1;14;52;73

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Team USA, 7 p.m.

Central Illinois at Chicago

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines

Muskegon at Green Bay

Omaha at Lincoln

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

Fargo at Youngstown

GAMES SATURDAY, DEC. 1

Waterloo at Team USA, 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Tri-City

Fargo at Youngstown

Sioux Falls at Des Moines

Green Bay at Dubuque

Muskegon at Madison

Chicago at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY, DEC. 2

Muskegon at Dubuque

Madison at Central Illinois

