USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;23;5;1;0;47;129;70
Chicago;16;11;1;0;33;99;97
Dubuque;12;11;3;3;30;96;98
Ced. Rapids;13;12;2;1;29;85;84
Central Ill.;13;13;2;0;28;96;99
Youngstown;12;12;0;3;27;87;101
Green Bay;11;13;3;1;26;82;102
Team USA;9;10;1;2;21;80;86
Madison;6;16;2;2;16;47;93
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;21;6;1;0;43;91;61
Des Moines;19;9;1;2;41;109;90
Waterloo;18;7;3;1;40;113;87
Sioux City;16;7;3;0;35;90;74
Sioux Falls;16;8;2;1;35;95;90
Fargo;14;10;1;2;31;85;83
Omaha;8;16;1;2;19;64;103
Lincoln;7;17;3;1;18;73;103
GAME TODAY
Tri-City at Team USA
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Team USA
Sioux City at Youngstown
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids
Dubuque at Des Moines
Green Bay at Fargo
Omaha at Central Illinois
Madison at Chicago
GAMES SATURDAY
Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Youngstown
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids
Omaha at Dubuque
Green Bay at Fargo
Tri-City at Madison
Des Moines at Sioux Falls
Chicago at Central Illinois
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;18;0;0;1;37;96;17
Quad City;15;3;0;0;30;66;29
Sioux City;14;2;1;0;29;66;21
Omaha;11;5;1;0;23;57;44
Kansas City;10;7;0;1;21;65;56
Cedar Rapids;10;5;0;0;20;68;32
D.M. Capitals;9;8;2;0;20;71;52
D.M. Oak Leafs;8;7;0;1;17;48;43
Lincoln;8;9;0;0;16;59;65
Fremont;3;13;1;0;7;31;80
Mason City;3;13;1;0;7;37;79
Ames;2;15;1;0;5;24;97
Dubuque;2;15;1;0;5;27;100
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;15;2;0;0;30;82;31
Waterloo;13;5;0;1;27;69;37
Quad City;13;5;0;0;26;64;50
D.M. Capitals;13;6;0;0;26;53;46
Kansas City;13;5;0;0;26;51;37
Lincoln;8;5;0;4;20;54;47
Dubuque;9;8;0;1;19;59;56
Cedar Rapids;8;6;0;1;17;35;35
D.M. Oak Leafs;8;8;0;0;16;39;40
Sioux City;7;9;0;1;15;42;48
Fremont;3;13;0;1;7;39;58
Ames;2;15;0;1;5;26;88
Mason City;1;15;0;1;3;31;71
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7 p.m.
Sioux City at Omaha
Des Moines Capitals at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Quad City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Fremont at Kansas City
Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Capitals
Omaha at Mason City
GAMES SUNDAY
Fremont at Kansas City
Omaha at Mason City
Quad City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Capitals
