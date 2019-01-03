Try 1 month for 99¢
USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;23;5;1;0;47;129;70

Chicago;16;11;1;0;33;99;97

Dubuque;12;11;3;3;30;96;98

Ced. Rapids;13;12;2;1;29;85;84

Central Ill.;13;13;2;0;28;96;99

Youngstown;12;12;0;3;27;87;101

Green Bay;11;13;3;1;26;82;102

Team USA;9;10;1;2;21;80;86

Madison;6;16;2;2;16;47;93

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;21;6;1;0;43;91;61

Des Moines;19;9;1;2;41;109;90

Waterloo;18;7;3;1;40;113;87

Sioux City;16;7;3;0;35;90;74

Sioux Falls;16;8;2;1;35;95;90

Fargo;14;10;1;2;31;85;83

Omaha;8;16;1;2;19;64;103

Lincoln;7;17;3;1;18;73;103

GAME TODAY

Tri-City at Team USA

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Team USA

Sioux City at Youngstown

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids

Dubuque at Des Moines

Green Bay at Fargo

Omaha at Central Illinois

Madison at Chicago

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Youngstown

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids

Omaha at Dubuque

Green Bay at Fargo

Tri-City at Madison

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

Chicago at Central Illinois

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;18;0;0;1;37;96;17

Quad City;15;3;0;0;30;66;29

Sioux City;14;2;1;0;29;66;21

Omaha;11;5;1;0;23;57;44

Kansas City;10;7;0;1;21;65;56

Cedar Rapids;10;5;0;0;20;68;32

D.M. Capitals;9;8;2;0;20;71;52

D.M. Oak Leafs;8;7;0;1;17;48;43

Lincoln;8;9;0;0;16;59;65

Fremont;3;13;1;0;7;31;80

Mason City;3;13;1;0;7;37;79

Ames;2;15;1;0;5;24;97

Dubuque;2;15;1;0;5;27;100

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;15;2;0;0;30;82;31

Waterloo;13;5;0;1;27;69;37

Quad City;13;5;0;0;26;64;50

D.M. Capitals;13;6;0;0;26;53;46

Kansas City;13;5;0;0;26;51;37

Lincoln;8;5;0;4;20;54;47

Dubuque;9;8;0;1;19;59;56

Cedar Rapids;8;6;0;1;17;35;35

D.M. Oak Leafs;8;8;0;0;16;39;40

Sioux City;7;9;0;1;15;42;48

Fremont;3;13;0;1;7;39;58

Ames;2;15;0;1;5;26;88

Mason City;1;15;0;1;3;31;71

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7 p.m.

Sioux City at Omaha

Des Moines Capitals at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Quad City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Fremont at Kansas City

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Capitals

Omaha at Mason City

GAMES SUNDAY

Fremont at Kansas City

Omaha at Mason City

Quad City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Capitals

