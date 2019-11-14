clip art hockey

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;9;3;1;0;19;40;28

Lincoln;8;4;1;1;18;53;47

Des Moines;7;5;0;1;15;50;49

Tri-City;6;7;1;1;14;38;46

Sioux City;6;6;0;0;12;29;31

Omaha;5;6;2;0;12;36;37

Fargo;6;5;1;0;13;34;36

Sioux Falls;2;7;2;0;6;28;47

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;10;3;1;0;21;63;40

Dubuque;8;2;1;0;17;33;25

Muskegon;8;5;1;0;17;53;44

Ced. Rapids;8;6;0;0;16;61;44

Youngstown;7;5;2;0;16;47;57

Green Bay;7;6;1;1;16;48;47

Team USA;7;5;0;0;14;52;48

Madison;2;13;0;0;4;32;71

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Fargo 7, Madison 1

GAMES TODAY

Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Team USA

Lincoln at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Madison at Fargo

GAMES SATURDAY

Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Des Moines at Muskegon

Tri-City at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Dubuque

Chicago at Sioux City

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Chicago at Sioux City

Des Moines at Youngstown

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

