USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;9;3;1;0;19;40;28
Lincoln;8;4;1;1;18;53;47
Des Moines;7;5;0;1;15;50;49
Tri-City;6;7;1;1;14;38;46
Sioux City;6;6;0;0;12;29;31
Omaha;5;6;2;0;12;36;37
Fargo;6;5;1;0;13;34;36
Sioux Falls;2;7;2;0;6;28;47
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;10;3;1;0;21;63;40
Dubuque;8;2;1;0;17;33;25
Muskegon;8;5;1;0;17;53;44
Ced. Rapids;8;6;0;0;16;61;44
Youngstown;7;5;2;0;16;47;57
Green Bay;7;6;1;1;16;48;47
Team USA;7;5;0;0;14;52;48
Madison;2;13;0;0;4;32;71
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Fargo 7, Madison 1
GAMES TODAY
Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Team USA
Lincoln at Cedar Rapids
Tri-City at Dubuque
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Madison at Fargo
GAMES SATURDAY
Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Youngstown
Des Moines at Muskegon
Tri-City at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Dubuque
Chicago at Sioux City
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Chicago at Sioux City
Des Moines at Youngstown
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
