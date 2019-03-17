Try 3 months for $3
NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Tampa Bay;72;55;13;4;114;283;190

Boston;72;43;20;9;95;216;185

Toronto;72;43;24;5;91;259;216

Montreal;72;37;28;7;81;212;212

Florida;71;32;27;12;76;232;239

Buffalo;72;31;32;9;71;200;233

Detroit;72;25;37;10;60;195;247

Ottawa;72;25;41;6;56;213;263

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;72;42;23;7;91;248;225

N.Y. Islanders;72;42;23;7;91;206;173

Pittsburgh;73;39;24;10;88;249;220

Carolina;71;39;25;7;85;212;196

Columbus;72;40;28;4;84;220;210

Philadelphia;72;35;29;8;78;222;241

N.Y. Rangers;72;28;31;13;69;202;241

New Jersey;73;27;37;9;63;204;249

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;71;42;25;4;88;243;211

Nashville;73;41;27;5;87;219;195

St. Louis;72;37;27;8;82;207;198

Dallas;72;37;29;6;80;181;178

Minnesota;73;34;30;9;77;199;214

Colorado;72;31;29;12;74;229;223

Chicago;71;32;30;9;73;241;260

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Calgary;72;44;21;7;95;256;206

San Jose;72;43;21;8;94;258;222

Vegas;71;39;27;5;83;214;197

Arizona;72;36;30;6;78;195;200

Edmonton;71;32;32;7;71;201;231

Vancouver;72;30;32;10;70;196;223

Anaheim;73;29;35;9;67;170;225

Los Angeles;71;25;38;8;58;168;227

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

x-clinched playoff spot<

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 1

Florida 4, Los Angeles 3

Boston 2, Columbus 1, OT

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 3

Carolina 4, Buffalo 2

Chicago 2, Montreal 0

Ottawa 6, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT

Nashville 4, San Jose 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Colorado 3, New Jersey 0

Buffalo 4, St. Louis 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Vancouver 3, Dallas 2, SO

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Anaheim 3, Florida 2

Edmonton at Vegas, late

GAMES TODAY

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 8 p.m.

 

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;36;14;3;1;76;204;146

Chicago;31;19;2;0;64;200;177

Youngstown;30;18;1;4;65;186;182

Ced. Rapids;30;18;2;2;64;159;135

Team USA;26;17;2;4;58;2227;183

Dubuque;24;21;3;4;55;163;167

Central Ill.;22;28;3;1;49;156;192

Green Bay;15;28;6;3;39;144;213

Madison;12;35;4;2;30;112;216

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;40;10;2;1;83;199;118

Sioux Falls;32;14;4;2;71;195;168

Waterloo;33;14;4;1;71;195;142

Des Moines;30;19;1;4;65;172;148

Fargo;28;21;2;2;60;154;151

Sioux City;24;21;5;2;55;155;165

Omaha;23;22;4;4;54;134;171

Lincoln;11;35;3;3;28;133;212

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Youngstown 6, Madison 3

Sioux City 4, Central Illinois 3 OT

Fargo 3, Sioux Falls 2 SO

GAMES TUESDAY

Chicago at Green Bay

Lincoln at Tri-City

GAME WEDNESDAY

Dubuque at Madison

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Muskegon

Tri-City at Dubuque

Central Illinois at Fargo

Chicago at Green Bay

Sioux City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo

Des Moines at Team USA

Lincoln at Muskegon

Tri-City at Dubuque

Central Illinois at Fargo

Madison at Green Bay

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Lincoln at Chicago

Madison at Green Bay

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Fargo at Sioux City

