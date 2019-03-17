NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Tampa Bay;72;55;13;4;114;283;190
Boston;72;43;20;9;95;216;185
Toronto;72;43;24;5;91;259;216
Montreal;72;37;28;7;81;212;212
Florida;71;32;27;12;76;232;239
Buffalo;72;31;32;9;71;200;233
Detroit;72;25;37;10;60;195;247
Ottawa;72;25;41;6;56;213;263
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;72;42;23;7;91;248;225
N.Y. Islanders;72;42;23;7;91;206;173
Pittsburgh;73;39;24;10;88;249;220
Carolina;71;39;25;7;85;212;196
Columbus;72;40;28;4;84;220;210
Philadelphia;72;35;29;8;78;222;241
N.Y. Rangers;72;28;31;13;69;202;241
New Jersey;73;27;37;9;63;204;249
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;71;42;25;4;88;243;211
Nashville;73;41;27;5;87;219;195
St. Louis;72;37;27;8;82;207;198
Dallas;72;37;29;6;80;181;178
Minnesota;73;34;30;9;77;199;214
Colorado;72;31;29;12;74;229;223
Chicago;71;32;30;9;73;241;260
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Calgary;72;44;21;7;95;256;206
San Jose;72;43;21;8;94;258;222
Vegas;71;39;27;5;83;214;197
Arizona;72;36;30;6;78;195;200
Edmonton;71;32;32;7;71;201;231
Vancouver;72;30;32;10;70;196;223
Anaheim;73;29;35;9;67;170;225
Los Angeles;71;25;38;8;58;168;227
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
x-clinched playoff spot<
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 1
Florida 4, Los Angeles 3
Boston 2, Columbus 1, OT
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 3
Carolina 4, Buffalo 2
Chicago 2, Montreal 0
Ottawa 6, Toronto 2
Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT
Nashville 4, San Jose 2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Colorado 3, New Jersey 0
Buffalo 4, St. Louis 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Vancouver 3, Dallas 2, SO
Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Anaheim 3, Florida 2
Edmonton at Vegas, late
GAMES TODAY
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 8 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;36;14;3;1;76;204;146
Chicago;31;19;2;0;64;200;177
Youngstown;30;18;1;4;65;186;182
Ced. Rapids;30;18;2;2;64;159;135
Team USA;26;17;2;4;58;2227;183
Dubuque;24;21;3;4;55;163;167
Central Ill.;22;28;3;1;49;156;192
Green Bay;15;28;6;3;39;144;213
Madison;12;35;4;2;30;112;216
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;40;10;2;1;83;199;118
Sioux Falls;32;14;4;2;71;195;168
Waterloo;33;14;4;1;71;195;142
Des Moines;30;19;1;4;65;172;148
Fargo;28;21;2;2;60;154;151
Sioux City;24;21;5;2;55;155;165
Omaha;23;22;4;4;54;134;171
Lincoln;11;35;3;3;28;133;212
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Youngstown 6, Madison 3
Sioux City 4, Central Illinois 3 OT
Fargo 3, Sioux Falls 2 SO
GAMES TUESDAY
Chicago at Green Bay
Lincoln at Tri-City
GAME WEDNESDAY
Dubuque at Madison
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids
Youngstown at Muskegon
Tri-City at Dubuque
Central Illinois at Fargo
Chicago at Green Bay
Sioux City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo
Des Moines at Team USA
Lincoln at Muskegon
Tri-City at Dubuque
Central Illinois at Fargo
Madison at Green Bay
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Lincoln at Chicago
Madison at Green Bay
Sioux Falls at Omaha
Fargo at Sioux City
