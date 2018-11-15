NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;18;12;5;1;25;64;50
Toronto;18;12;6;0;24;63;47
Buffalo;18;10;6;2;22;55;53
Boston;18;10;6;2;22;56;47
Montreal;18;9;6;3;21;60;61
Detroit;18;8;8;2;18;53;61
Florida;15;7;5;3;17;49;46
Ottawa;18;7;8;3;17;62;76
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Columbus;18;10;6;2;22;58;59
N.Y. Islanders;17;9;6;2;20;54;44
N.Y. Rangers;18;9;7;2;20;52;55
Philadelphia;18;9;8;1;19;58;62
Washington;18;8;7;3;19;60;61
Carolina;18;8;7;3;19;50;54
Pittsburgh;16;7;6;3;17;53;51
New Jersey;16;7;8;1;15;49;56
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;18;13;4;1;27;61;42
Minnesota;18;11;5;2;24;56;49
Winnipeg;17;11;5;1;23;54;43
Colorado;18;9;6;3;21;65;53
Dallas;18;9;7;2;20;51;50
Chicago;19;7;8;4;18;52;67
St. Louis;16;6;7;3;15;52;52
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;19;10;6;3;23;61;59
Vancouver;20;10;8;2;22;63;69
Calgary;18;10;7;1;21;56;56
Edmonton;18;9;8;1;19;52;56
Anaheim;20;8;9;3;19;44;59
Arizona;17;8;8;1;17;46;45
Vegas;19;8;10;1;17;49;54
Los Angeles;17;5;11;1;11;34;55
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Winnipeg 3, Washington 1
Chicago 1, St. Louis 0
Colorado 6, Boston 3
Vegas 5, Anaheim 0
GAMES TODAY
Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;12;2;0;0;24;68;37
Central Ill.;8;6;2;0;18;57;59
Dubuque;7;5;1;2;17;51;52
Ced. Rapids;7;5;2;0;16;49;47
Green Bay;6;6;2;1;15;45;50
Youngstown;5;7;0;2;12;44;54
Team USA;5;5;0;1;11;41;44
Chicago;5;7;1;0;11;42;55
Madison;3;7;0;2;8;22;37
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;9;2;3;1;22;61;47
Des Moines;10;4;1;0;21;61;43
Tri-City;10;4;1;0;21;42;33
Sioux City;10;4;1;0;21;58;45
Sioux Falls;6;5;1;1;14;38;47
Fargo;6;6;0;2;14;43;49
Omaha;6;8;0;1;13;42;58
Lincoln;5;6;2;1;13;39;46
GAMES FRIDAY
Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Team USA
Sioux City at Des Moines
Fargo at Dubuque
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Chicago at Madison
Youngstown at Central Illinois
Team USA at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Team USA
Cedar Rapids at Muskegon
Fargo at Des Moines
Team USA at Dubuque
Green Bay at Madison
Youngstown at Central Illinois
GAME SUNDAY
Sioux Falls at Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.