Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;18;12;5;1;25;64;50

Toronto;18;12;6;0;24;63;47

Buffalo;18;10;6;2;22;55;53

Boston;18;10;6;2;22;56;47

Montreal;18;9;6;3;21;60;61

Detroit;18;8;8;2;18;53;61

Florida;15;7;5;3;17;49;46

Ottawa;18;7;8;3;17;62;76

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Columbus;18;10;6;2;22;58;59

N.Y. Islanders;17;9;6;2;20;54;44

N.Y. Rangers;18;9;7;2;20;52;55

Philadelphia;18;9;8;1;19;58;62

Washington;18;8;7;3;19;60;61

Carolina;18;8;7;3;19;50;54

Pittsburgh;16;7;6;3;17;53;51

New Jersey;16;7;8;1;15;49;56

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;18;13;4;1;27;61;42

Minnesota;18;11;5;2;24;56;49

Winnipeg;17;11;5;1;23;54;43

Colorado;18;9;6;3;21;65;53

Dallas;18;9;7;2;20;51;50

Chicago;19;7;8;4;18;52;67

St. Louis;16;6;7;3;15;52;52

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;19;10;6;3;23;61;59

Vancouver;20;10;8;2;22;63;69

Calgary;18;10;7;1;21;56;56

Edmonton;18;9;8;1;19;52;56

Anaheim;20;8;9;3;19;44;59

Arizona;17;8;8;1;17;46;45

Vegas;19;8;10;1;17;49;54

Los Angeles;17;5;11;1;11;34;55

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Winnipeg 3, Washington 1

Chicago 1, St. Louis 0

Colorado 6, Boston 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 0

GAMES TODAY

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;12;2;0;0;24;68;37

Central Ill.;8;6;2;0;18;57;59

Dubuque;7;5;1;2;17;51;52

Ced. Rapids;7;5;2;0;16;49;47

Green Bay;6;6;2;1;15;45;50

Youngstown;5;7;0;2;12;44;54

Team USA;5;5;0;1;11;41;44

Chicago;5;7;1;0;11;42;55

Madison;3;7;0;2;8;22;37

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;9;2;3;1;22;61;47

Des Moines;10;4;1;0;21;61;43

Tri-City;10;4;1;0;21;42;33

Sioux City;10;4;1;0;21;58;45

Sioux Falls;6;5;1;1;14;38;47

Fargo;6;6;0;2;14;43;49

Omaha;6;8;0;1;13;42;58

Lincoln;5;6;2;1;13;39;46

GAMES FRIDAY

Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Team USA

Sioux City at Des Moines

Fargo at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Chicago at Madison

Youngstown at Central Illinois

Team USA at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Muskegon

Fargo at Des Moines

Team USA at Dubuque

Green Bay at Madison

Youngstown at Central Illinois

GAME SUNDAY

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments