NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;40;31;7;2;64;168;117

Toronto;39;26;11;2;54;144;109

Boston;40;22;14;4;48;114;105

Buffalo;40;21;13;6;48;115;115

Montreal;40;21;14;5;47;128;128

Florida;38;17;15;6;40;124;134

Detroit;42;15;20;7;37;118;145

Ottawa;41;15;21;5;35;129;163

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;38;24;11;3;51;138;112

Pittsburgh;40;22;12;6;50;140;117

Columbus;39;23;13;3;49;129;119

N.Y. Islanders;38;21;13;4;46;114;102

N.Y. Rangers;39;17;15;7;41;113;130

Carolina;38;16;17;5;37;94;109

New Jersey;39;15;17;7;37;117;132

Philadelphia;39;15;19;5;35;111;140

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;39;25;12;2;52;134;111

Nashville;41;24;15;2;50;124;104

Colorado;41;19;14;8;46;138;128

Dallas;41;21;16;4;46;113;110

Minnesota;38;18;17;3;39;110;108

Chicago;42;15;21;6;36;121;153

St. Louis;37;15;18;4;34;102;123

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;41;25;12;4;54;146;115

Vegas;43;24;15;4;52;130;115

San Jose;42;22;13;7;51;145;133

Anaheim;41;19;15;7;45;102;120

Vancouver;43;20;19;4;44;128;136

Edmonton;40;19;18;3;41;114;127

Arizona;40;17;21;2;36;101;115

Los Angeles;41;16;22;3;35;92;121

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2

Calgary 5, Detroit 3

Vancouver 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Dallas 5, New Jersey 4

Edmonton 3, Arizona 1

San Jose 5,Colorado 4

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Boston, 6 p.m.

Chicago vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Calgary at Philadelphia, Noon

Minnesota at Ottawa, Noon

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10 p.m.

 

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;23;5;1;0;47;129;70

Chicago;16;11;1;0;33;99;97

Dubuque;12;11;3;3;30;96;98

Ced. Rapids;13;12;2;1;29;85;84

Central Ill.;13;13;2;0;28;96;99

Youngstown;12;12;0;3;27;87;101

Green Bay;11;13;3;1;26;82;102

Team USA;9;10;1;2;21;80;86

Madison;6;16;2;2;16;47;93

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;21;6;1;0;43;91;61

Des Moines;19;9;1;2;41;109;90

Waterloo;18;7;3;1;40;113;87

Sioux City;16;7;3;0;35;90;74

Sioux Falls;16;8;2;1;35;95;90

Fargo;14;10;1;2;31;85;83

Omaha;8;16;1;2;19;64;103

Lincoln;7;17;3;1;18;73;103

GAME TODAY

Tri-City at Team USA

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Team USA

Sioux City at Youngstown

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids

Dubuque at Des Moines

Green Bay at Fargo

Omaha at Central Illinois

Madison at Chicago

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Youngstown

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids

Omaha at Dubuque

Green Bay at Fargo

Tri-City at Madison

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

Chicago at Central Illinois

Juniors

2019 IIHF World Championships

Vancouver, B.C.

Quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Switzerland 2, Sweden 0

Finland 2, Canada 1 OT

United States 3, Czech Republic 1

GAMES FRIDAY

Semifinals

Switzerland vs. Finland

United States vs. Slovakia-Russia winner

