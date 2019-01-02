NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;40;31;7;2;64;168;117
Toronto;39;26;11;2;54;144;109
Boston;40;22;14;4;48;114;105
Buffalo;40;21;13;6;48;115;115
Montreal;40;21;14;5;47;128;128
Florida;38;17;15;6;40;124;134
Detroit;42;15;20;7;37;118;145
Ottawa;41;15;21;5;35;129;163
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;38;24;11;3;51;138;112
Pittsburgh;40;22;12;6;50;140;117
Columbus;39;23;13;3;49;129;119
N.Y. Islanders;38;21;13;4;46;114;102
N.Y. Rangers;39;17;15;7;41;113;130
Carolina;38;16;17;5;37;94;109
New Jersey;39;15;17;7;37;117;132
Philadelphia;39;15;19;5;35;111;140
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;39;25;12;2;52;134;111
Nashville;41;24;15;2;50;124;104
Colorado;41;19;14;8;46;138;128
Dallas;41;21;16;4;46;113;110
Minnesota;38;18;17;3;39;110;108
Chicago;42;15;21;6;36;121;153
St. Louis;37;15;18;4;34;102;123
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;41;25;12;4;54;146;115
Vegas;43;24;15;4;52;130;115
San Jose;42;22;13;7;51;145;133
Anaheim;41;19;15;7;45;102;120
Vancouver;43;20;19;4;44;128;136
Edmonton;40;19;18;3;41;114;127
Arizona;40;17;21;2;36;101;115
Los Angeles;41;16;22;3;35;92;121
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2
Calgary 5, Detroit 3
Vancouver 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Dallas 5, New Jersey 4
Edmonton 3, Arizona 1
San Jose 5,Colorado 4
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota at Toronto, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Boston, 6 p.m.
Chicago vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Calgary at Philadelphia, Noon
Minnesota at Ottawa, Noon
Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;23;5;1;0;47;129;70
Chicago;16;11;1;0;33;99;97
Dubuque;12;11;3;3;30;96;98
Ced. Rapids;13;12;2;1;29;85;84
Central Ill.;13;13;2;0;28;96;99
Youngstown;12;12;0;3;27;87;101
Green Bay;11;13;3;1;26;82;102
Team USA;9;10;1;2;21;80;86
Madison;6;16;2;2;16;47;93
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;21;6;1;0;43;91;61
Des Moines;19;9;1;2;41;109;90
Waterloo;18;7;3;1;40;113;87
Sioux City;16;7;3;0;35;90;74
Sioux Falls;16;8;2;1;35;95;90
Fargo;14;10;1;2;31;85;83
Omaha;8;16;1;2;19;64;103
Lincoln;7;17;3;1;18;73;103
GAME TODAY
Tri-City at Team USA
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Team USA
Sioux City at Youngstown
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids
Dubuque at Des Moines
Green Bay at Fargo
Omaha at Central Illinois
Madison at Chicago
GAMES SATURDAY
Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Youngstown
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids
Omaha at Dubuque
Green Bay at Fargo
Tri-City at Madison
Des Moines at Sioux Falls
Chicago at Central Illinois
Juniors
2019 IIHF World Championships
Vancouver, B.C.
Quarterfinals
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Switzerland 2, Sweden 0
Finland 2, Canada 1 OT
United States 3, Czech Republic 1
GAMES FRIDAY
Semifinals
Switzerland vs. Finland
United States vs. Slovakia-Russia winner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.