Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;36;27;7;2;56;148;103

Toronto;35;23;10;2;48;130;96

Buffalo;35;20;10;5;45;107;103

Boston;35;19;12;4;42;97;89

Montreal;36;18;13;5;41;111;114

Detroit;36;15;16;5;35;104;119

Ottawa;35;15;16;4;34;116;135

Florida;33;13;14;6;32;107;121

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;33;20;10;3;43;123;102

Columbus;34;19;12;3;41;110;106

Pittsburgh;35;17;12;6;40;116;110

N.Y. Islanders;34;17;13;4;38;98;97

N.Y. Rangers;33;15;13;5;35;97;107

Carolina;33;14;14;5;33;85;97

Philadelphia;33;14;15;4;32;98;119

New Jersey;33;11;15;7;29;97;120

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;34;22;10;2;46;122;98

Nashville;36;22;12;2;46;109;90

Colorado;35;19;10;6;44;124;107

Dallas;35;17;15;3;37;96;98

Minnesota;34;17;15;2;36;102;97

St. Louis;33;13;16;4;30;93;113

Chicago;37;12;19;6;30;106;138

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;36;22;11;3;47;126;100

San Jose;35;19;11;5;43;116;103

Anaheim;37;19;13;5;43;95;106

Vegas;37;20;15;2;42;111;104

Edmonton;35;18;14;3;39;99;105

Vancouver;38;17;17;4;38;117;124

Arizona;34;14;18;2;30;83;94

Los Angeles;35;12;20;3;27;79;107

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1

Detroit 4, Carolina 1

Boston 3, Anaheim 1

Columbus 2, New Jersey 1

Toronto 6, Florida 1

Philadelphia 2, Nashville 1

Chicago 5, Dallas 2

Montreal 2, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 5, Calgary 4, SO

Vancouver 5, St. Louis 1

Vegas 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Winnipeg 5, San Jose 3

GAMES TODAY

Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Nashville at Boston, Noon

Columbus at Philadelphia, Noon

Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;20;5;1;0;41;118;65

Chicago;15;9;1;0;31;90;86

Dubuque;11;9;3;3;28;90;91

Ced. Rapids;12;11;2;1;27;80;80

Central Ill.;12;13;2;0;26;90;96

Green Bay;10;12;2;1;23;75;93

Youngstown;10;11;0;3;23;77;92

Team USA;9;9;1;2;21;77;80

Madison;6;14;1;2;15;42;80

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;19;6;1;0;39;83;58

Waterloo;16;6;3;1;36;103;80

Des Moines;16;8;1;2;35;95;81

Sioux City;14;7;3;0;31;82;68

Fargo;14;9;1;2;31;82;78

Sioux Falls;13;7;2;1;29;82;81

Omaha;8;14;0;2;18;57;89

Lincoln;7;14;3;1;18;67;92

GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 27

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Green Bay

Des Moines at Omaha

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;15;0;0;1;31;81;15

Quad City;13;3;0;0;26;52;26

Sioux City;12;2;1;0;25;54;17

Cedar Rapids;10;4;0;0;20;68;30

Lincoln;8;5;0;0;16;49;42

D.M. Capitals;7;7;2;0;16;58;43

Omaha;7;5;1;0;15;38;42

D.M. Oak Leafs;7;7;0;1;15;45;41

Kansas City;6;7;0;1;13;43;50

Fremont;3;9;1;0;7;25;54

Mason City;2;10;1;0;5;30;67

Ames;2;11;1;0;5;20;73

Dubuque;1;12;1;0;3;3;86

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;22;2;0;0;33;49;25

Quad City;11;5;0;0;22;53;46

D.M. Capitals;10;6;0;0;20;45;42

Waterloo;10;5;0;1;19;58;33

Kansas City;9;5;0;0;18;38;29

Cedar Rapids;8;5;0;1;17;35;34

D.M. Oak Leafs;8;7;0;0;16;38;37

Dubuque;7;6;0;1;15;39;39

Lincoln;6;4;0;3;15;42;37

Sioux City;7;8;0;0;14;37;39

Fremont;3;9;0;1;7;30;40

Ames;2;11;0;1;5;22;58

Mason City;1;11;0;1;3;25;52

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Ames 0

Waterloo JV 7, Ames JV 0

GAMES TODAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Mason City at Dubuque

Des Moines Capitals at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Kansas City at Fremont

Sioux City at Lincoln

Ames at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Kansas City at Fremont

Sioux City at Lincoln

Ames at Omaha

Mason City at Dubuque

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments