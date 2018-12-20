NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;36;27;7;2;56;148;103
Toronto;35;23;10;2;48;130;96
Buffalo;35;20;10;5;45;107;103
Boston;35;19;12;4;42;97;89
Montreal;36;18;13;5;41;111;114
Detroit;36;15;16;5;35;104;119
Ottawa;35;15;16;4;34;116;135
Florida;33;13;14;6;32;107;121
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;33;20;10;3;43;123;102
Columbus;34;19;12;3;41;110;106
Pittsburgh;35;17;12;6;40;116;110
N.Y. Islanders;34;17;13;4;38;98;97
N.Y. Rangers;33;15;13;5;35;97;107
Carolina;33;14;14;5;33;85;97
Philadelphia;33;14;15;4;32;98;119
New Jersey;33;11;15;7;29;97;120
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;34;22;10;2;46;122;98
Nashville;36;22;12;2;46;109;90
Colorado;35;19;10;6;44;124;107
Dallas;35;17;15;3;37;96;98
Minnesota;34;17;15;2;36;102;97
St. Louis;33;13;16;4;30;93;113
Chicago;37;12;19;6;30;106;138
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;36;22;11;3;47;126;100
San Jose;35;19;11;5;43;116;103
Anaheim;37;19;13;5;43;95;106
Vegas;37;20;15;2;42;111;104
Edmonton;35;18;14;3;39;99;105
Vancouver;38;17;17;4;38;117;124
Arizona;34;14;18;2;30;83;94
Los Angeles;35;12;20;3;27;79;107
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1
Detroit 4, Carolina 1
Boston 3, Anaheim 1
Columbus 2, New Jersey 1
Toronto 6, Florida 1
Philadelphia 2, Nashville 1
Chicago 5, Dallas 2
Montreal 2, Arizona 1
Tampa Bay 5, Calgary 4, SO
Vancouver 5, St. Louis 1
Vegas 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Winnipeg 5, San Jose 3
GAMES TODAY
Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Nashville at Boston, Noon
Columbus at Philadelphia, Noon
Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;20;5;1;0;41;118;65
Chicago;15;9;1;0;31;90;86
Dubuque;11;9;3;3;28;90;91
Ced. Rapids;12;11;2;1;27;80;80
Central Ill.;12;13;2;0;26;90;96
Green Bay;10;12;2;1;23;75;93
Youngstown;10;11;0;3;23;77;92
Team USA;9;9;1;2;21;77;80
Madison;6;14;1;2;15;42;80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;19;6;1;0;39;83;58
Waterloo;16;6;3;1;36;103;80
Des Moines;16;8;1;2;35;95;81
Sioux City;14;7;3;0;31;82;68
Fargo;14;9;1;2;31;82;78
Sioux Falls;13;7;2;1;29;82;81
Omaha;8;14;0;2;18;57;89
Lincoln;7;14;3;1;18;67;92
GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 27
Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Green Bay
Des Moines at Omaha
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;15;0;0;1;31;81;15
Quad City;13;3;0;0;26;52;26
Sioux City;12;2;1;0;25;54;17
Cedar Rapids;10;4;0;0;20;68;30
Lincoln;8;5;0;0;16;49;42
D.M. Capitals;7;7;2;0;16;58;43
Omaha;7;5;1;0;15;38;42
D.M. Oak Leafs;7;7;0;1;15;45;41
Kansas City;6;7;0;1;13;43;50
Fremont;3;9;1;0;7;25;54
Mason City;2;10;1;0;5;30;67
Ames;2;11;1;0;5;20;73
Dubuque;1;12;1;0;3;3;86
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;22;2;0;0;33;49;25
Quad City;11;5;0;0;22;53;46
D.M. Capitals;10;6;0;0;20;45;42
Waterloo;10;5;0;1;19;58;33
Kansas City;9;5;0;0;18;38;29
Cedar Rapids;8;5;0;1;17;35;34
D.M. Oak Leafs;8;7;0;0;16;38;37
Dubuque;7;6;0;1;15;39;39
Lincoln;6;4;0;3;15;42;37
Sioux City;7;8;0;0;14;37;39
Fremont;3;9;0;1;7;30;40
Ames;2;11;0;1;5;22;58
Mason City;1;11;0;1;3;25;52
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, Ames 0
Waterloo JV 7, Ames JV 0
GAMES TODAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
Mason City at Dubuque
Des Moines Capitals at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Kansas City at Fremont
Sioux City at Lincoln
Ames at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Kansas City at Fremont
Sioux City at Lincoln
Ames at Omaha
Mason City at Dubuque
