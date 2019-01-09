NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;43;33;8;2;68;180;124
Toronto;42;27;13;2;56;152;117
Boston;43;25;14;4;54;126;110
Buffalo;43;23;14;6;52;125;121
Montreal;44;23;16;5;51;134;135
Florida;41;17;17;7;41;131;147
Detroit;45;16;22;7;39;126;154
Ottawa;44;16;23;5;37;138;173
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;42;26;12;4;56;149;124
Pittsburgh;43;24;13;6;54;152;123
Columbus;42;24;15;3;51;135;130
N.Y. Islanders;41;23;14;4;50;124;111
Carolina;42;20;17;5;45;112;121
N.Y. Rangers;42;17;18;7;41;116;145
New Jersey;42;16;19;7;39;123;142
Philadelphia;43;15;22;6;36;119;156
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;45;27;15;3;57;139;112
Winnipeg;42;27;13;2;56;146;120
Dallas;44;23;17;4;50;119;117
Colorado;44;20;16;8;48;151;141
Minnesota;42;21;18;3;45;119;118
Chicago;46;16;22;8;40;134;167
St. Louis;41;17;20;4;38;114;132
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;45;28;13;4;60;162;129
Vegas;46;27;15;4;58;140;121
San Jose;45;25;13;7;57;160;138
Anaheim;44;19;18;7;45;105;129
Vancouver;45;20;21;4;44;128;143
Edmonton;43;20;20;3;43;120;138
Arizona;42;18;21;3;39;108;118
Los Angeles;44;17;24;3;37;99;130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Nashville 4, Chicago 3, OT
Calgary 5, Colorado 3
Ottawa 2, Anaheim 1
TODAY'S GAMES
Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Florida at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Buffalo at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;24;6;1;0;49;134;77
Chicago;17;12;1;0;35;110;104
Ced. Rapids;14;12;2;2;32;92;89
Central Ill.;15;13;2;0;32;105;104
Dubuque;13;12;3;3;32;101;105
Youngstown;14;12;0;3;31;96;107
Green Bay;11;15;3;1;26;87;111
Team USA;10;11;1;2;23;87;98
Madison;6;18;2;2;16;50;104
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;23;6;1;1;48;107;70
Des Moines;20;10;1;2;43;117;96
Waterloo;19;8;3;1;42;123;98
Sioux Falls;17;9;2;1;37;102;98
Sioux City;16;8;4;0;36;96;83
Fargo;16;10;1;2;35;94;88
Omaha;8;17;1;3;20;66;108
Lincoln;8;17;3;1;20;80;107
TODAY'S GAMES
Sioux City at Fargo
Des Moines at Lincoln
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Team USA
Youngstown at Chicago
Sioux City at Fargo
Dubuque at Green Bay
Des Moines at Lincoln
Omaha at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Team USA
Youngstown at Muskegon
Madison at Cedar Rapids
Green Bay at Chicago
Omaha at Des Moines
Lincoln at Dubuque
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;19;0;0;1;39;104;17
Quad City;17;3;0;0;34;71;32
Sioux City;14;2;2;0;30;68;24
Omaha;14;5;1;0;29;66;49
Kansas City;12;7;0;1;25;80;58
Cedar Rapids;12;5;0;0;24;76;34
D.M. Capitals;10;10;2;0;22;80;61
D.M. Oak Leafs;9;9;0;1;19;58;50
Lincoln;8;9;0;0;16;59;65
Fremont;3;15;1;0;7;33;95
Mason City;3;15;1;0;7;40;85
Dubuque;2;16;1;0;5;27;108
Ames;2;17;1;0;5;27;111
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Cedar Rapids 6, Dubuque 0
GAMES FRIDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
Fremont at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Quad City at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Mason City at Sioux City
Cedar Rapids at Lincoln
Fremont at Ames
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.