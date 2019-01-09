Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;43;33;8;2;68;180;124

Toronto;42;27;13;2;56;152;117

Boston;43;25;14;4;54;126;110

Buffalo;43;23;14;6;52;125;121

Montreal;44;23;16;5;51;134;135

Florida;41;17;17;7;41;131;147

Detroit;45;16;22;7;39;126;154

Ottawa;44;16;23;5;37;138;173

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;42;26;12;4;56;149;124

Pittsburgh;43;24;13;6;54;152;123

Columbus;42;24;15;3;51;135;130

N.Y. Islanders;41;23;14;4;50;124;111

Carolina;42;20;17;5;45;112;121

N.Y. Rangers;42;17;18;7;41;116;145

New Jersey;42;16;19;7;39;123;142

Philadelphia;43;15;22;6;36;119;156

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;45;27;15;3;57;139;112

Winnipeg;42;27;13;2;56;146;120

Dallas;44;23;17;4;50;119;117

Colorado;44;20;16;8;48;151;141

Minnesota;42;21;18;3;45;119;118

Chicago;46;16;22;8;40;134;167

St. Louis;41;17;20;4;38;114;132

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;45;28;13;4;60;162;129

Vegas;46;27;15;4;58;140;121

San Jose;45;25;13;7;57;160;138

Anaheim;44;19;18;7;45;105;129

Vancouver;45;20;21;4;44;128;143

Edmonton;43;20;20;3;43;120;138

Arizona;42;18;21;3;39;108;118

Los Angeles;44;17;24;3;37;99;130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Nashville 4, Chicago 3, OT

Calgary 5, Colorado 3

Ottawa 2, Anaheim 1

TODAY'S GAMES

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Buffalo at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;24;6;1;0;49;134;77

Chicago;17;12;1;0;35;110;104

Ced. Rapids;14;12;2;2;32;92;89

Central Ill.;15;13;2;0;32;105;104

Dubuque;13;12;3;3;32;101;105

Youngstown;14;12;0;3;31;96;107

Green Bay;11;15;3;1;26;87;111

Team USA;10;11;1;2;23;87;98

Madison;6;18;2;2;16;50;104

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;23;6;1;1;48;107;70

Des Moines;20;10;1;2;43;117;96

Waterloo;19;8;3;1;42;123;98

Sioux Falls;17;9;2;1;37;102;98

Sioux City;16;8;4;0;36;96;83

Fargo;16;10;1;2;35;94;88

Omaha;8;17;1;3;20;66;108

Lincoln;8;17;3;1;20;80;107

TODAY'S GAMES

Sioux City at Fargo

Des Moines at Lincoln

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Team USA

Youngstown at Chicago

Sioux City at Fargo

Dubuque at Green Bay

Des Moines at Lincoln

Omaha at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Team USA

Youngstown at Muskegon

Madison at Cedar Rapids

Green Bay at Chicago

Omaha at Des Moines

Lincoln at Dubuque

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;19;0;0;1;39;104;17

Quad City;17;3;0;0;34;71;32

Sioux City;14;2;2;0;30;68;24

Omaha;14;5;1;0;29;66;49

Kansas City;12;7;0;1;25;80;58

Cedar Rapids;12;5;0;0;24;76;34

D.M. Capitals;10;10;2;0;22;80;61

D.M. Oak Leafs;9;9;0;1;19;58;50

Lincoln;8;9;0;0;16;59;65

Fremont;3;15;1;0;7;33;95

Mason City;3;15;1;0;7;40;85

Dubuque;2;16;1;0;5;27;108

Ames;2;17;1;0;5;27;111

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Cedar Rapids 6, Dubuque 0

GAMES FRIDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Fremont at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Quad City at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Mason City at Sioux City

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

Fremont at Ames

