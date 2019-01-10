USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;24;6;1;0;49;134;77
Chicago;17;12;1;0;35;110;104
Ced. Rapids;14;12;2;2;32;92;89
Central Ill.;15;13;2;0;32;105;104
Dubuque;13;12;3;3;32;101;105
Youngstown;14;12;0;3;31;96;107
Green Bay;11;15;3;1;26;87;111
Team USA;10;11;1;2;23;87;98
Madison;6;18;2;2;16;50;104
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;23;6;1;1;48;107;70
Des Moines;21;10;1;2;45;120;97
Waterloo;19;8;3;1;42;123;98
Sioux City;17;8;4;0;38;99;84
Sioux Falls;17;9;2;1;37;102;98
Fargo;16;11;1;2;35;95;91
Omaha;8;17;1;3;20;66;108
Lincoln;8;18;3;1;20;82;111
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Sioux City 3, Fargo 1
Des Moines 4, Lincoln 2
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Team USA
Youngstown at Chicago
Sioux City at Fargo
Dubuque at Green Bay
Des Moines at Lincoln
Omaha at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Team USA
Youngstown at Muskegon
Madison at Cedar Rapids
Green Bay at Chicago
Omaha at Des Moines
Lincoln at Dubuque
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Central Illinois at Muskegon
Madison at Dubuque
Tri-City at Omaha
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;19;0;0;1;39;104;17
Quad City;17;3;0;0;34;71;32
Sioux City;14;2;2;0;30;68;24
Omaha;14;5;1;0;29;66;49
Kansas City;12;7;0;1;25;80;58
Cedar Rapids;12;5;0;0;24;76;34
D.M. Capitals;10;10;2;0;22;80;61
D.M. Oak Leafs;9;9;0;1;19;58;50
Lincoln;8;9;0;0;16;59;65
Fremont;3;15;1;0;7;33;95
Mason City;3;15;1;0;7;40;85
Dubuque;2;16;1;0;5;27;108
Ames;2;17;1;0;5;27;111
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;18;2;0;0;36;98;32
D.M. Capitals;16;6;0;0;32;65;52
Quad City;15;5;0;0;30;73;51
Kansas City;15;5;0;0;30;59;40
Waterloo;14;5;0;1;29;74;41
Lincoln;8;5;0;4;20;54;47
Cedar Rapids;9;8;0;1;19;45;41
Dubuque;9;10;0;1;19;63;67
D.M. Oak Leafs;9;10;0;0;18;46;50
Sioux City;7;10;0;1;15;43;52
Fremont;3;15;0;1;7;42;66
Ames;2;17;0;1;5;29;100
Mason City;1;17;0;1;3;31;83
GAMES TODAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
Fremont at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Quad City at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Mason City at Sioux City
Cedar Rapids at Lincoln
Fremont at Ames
GAMES SUNDAY
Quad City at Waterloo, 11 a.m.
Cedar Rapids at Lincoln
Mason City at Sioux City
