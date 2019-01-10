Try 1 month for 99¢
USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;24;6;1;0;49;134;77

Chicago;17;12;1;0;35;110;104

Ced. Rapids;14;12;2;2;32;92;89

Central Ill.;15;13;2;0;32;105;104

Dubuque;13;12;3;3;32;101;105

Youngstown;14;12;0;3;31;96;107

Green Bay;11;15;3;1;26;87;111

Team USA;10;11;1;2;23;87;98

Madison;6;18;2;2;16;50;104

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;23;6;1;1;48;107;70

Des Moines;21;10;1;2;45;120;97

Waterloo;19;8;3;1;42;123;98

Sioux City;17;8;4;0;38;99;84

Sioux Falls;17;9;2;1;37;102;98

Fargo;16;11;1;2;35;95;91

Omaha;8;17;1;3;20;66;108

Lincoln;8;18;3;1;20;82;111

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux City 3, Fargo 1

Des Moines 4, Lincoln 2

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Team USA

Youngstown at Chicago

Sioux City at Fargo

Dubuque at Green Bay

Des Moines at Lincoln

Omaha at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Team USA

Youngstown at Muskegon

Madison at Cedar Rapids

Green Bay at Chicago

Omaha at Des Moines

Lincoln at Dubuque

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Central Illinois at Muskegon

Madison at Dubuque

Tri-City at Omaha

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;19;0;0;1;39;104;17

Quad City;17;3;0;0;34;71;32

Sioux City;14;2;2;0;30;68;24

Omaha;14;5;1;0;29;66;49

Kansas City;12;7;0;1;25;80;58

Cedar Rapids;12;5;0;0;24;76;34

D.M. Capitals;10;10;2;0;22;80;61

D.M. Oak Leafs;9;9;0;1;19;58;50

Lincoln;8;9;0;0;16;59;65

Fremont;3;15;1;0;7;33;95

Mason City;3;15;1;0;7;40;85

Dubuque;2;16;1;0;5;27;108

Ames;2;17;1;0;5;27;111

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;18;2;0;0;36;98;32

D.M. Capitals;16;6;0;0;32;65;52

Quad City;15;5;0;0;30;73;51

Kansas City;15;5;0;0;30;59;40

Waterloo;14;5;0;1;29;74;41

Lincoln;8;5;0;4;20;54;47

Cedar Rapids;9;8;0;1;19;45;41

Dubuque;9;10;0;1;19;63;67

D.M. Oak Leafs;9;10;0;0;18;46;50

Sioux City;7;10;0;1;15;43;52

Fremont;3;15;0;1;7;42;66

Ames;2;17;0;1;5;29;100

Mason City;1;17;0;1;3;31;83

GAMES TODAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Fremont at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Quad City at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Mason City at Sioux City

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

Fremont at Ames

GAMES SUNDAY

Quad City at Waterloo, 11 a.m.

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

Mason City at Sioux City

