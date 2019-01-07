Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;42;32;8;2;66;176;124

Toronto;42;27;13;2;56;152;117

Boston;42;24;14;4;52;122;110

Buffalo;42;22;14;6;50;120;120

Montreal;43;22;16;5;49;131;133

Florida;40;17;16;7;41;130;142

Detroit;44;16;21;7;39;124;151

Ottawa;43;15;23;5;35;136;172

Metropolitan Division

Washington;41;25;12;4;54;144;121

Pittsburgh;42;23;13;6;52;147;122

Columbus;41;24;14;3;51;135;126

N.Y. Islanders;40;23;13;4;50;121;107

Carolina;41;19;17;5;43;108;118

N.Y. Rangers;41;17;17;7;41;114;141

New Jersey;41;16;18;7;39;122;137

Philadelphia;42;15;21;6;36;116;151

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;44;26;15;3;55;135;109

Winnipeg;41;26;13;2;54;139;116

Colorado;42;20;14;8;48;144;129

Dallas;43;22;17;4;48;116;116

Minnesota;41;21;17;3;45;119;114

Chicago;45;16;22;7;39;131;163

St. Louis;40;17;19;4;38;113;129

Pacific Division

Calgary;44;27;13;4;58;157;126

Vegas;45;26;15;4;56;136;119

San Jose;44;24;13;7;55;153;136

Anaheim;43;19;17;7;45;104;127

Vancouver;45;20;21;4;44;128;143

Edmonton;42;20;19;3;43;118;131

Arizona;42;18;21;3;39;108;118

Los Angeles;44;17;24;3;37;99;130

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Nashville 4, Toronto 0

St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 1, Montreal 0

Calgary 4, Chicago 3

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 1

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments