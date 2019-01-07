NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;42;32;8;2;66;176;124
Toronto;42;27;13;2;56;152;117
Boston;42;24;14;4;52;122;110
Buffalo;42;22;14;6;50;120;120
Montreal;43;22;16;5;49;131;133
Florida;40;17;16;7;41;130;142
Detroit;44;16;21;7;39;124;151
Ottawa;43;15;23;5;35;136;172
Metropolitan Division
Washington;41;25;12;4;54;144;121
Pittsburgh;42;23;13;6;52;147;122
Columbus;41;24;14;3;51;135;126
N.Y. Islanders;40;23;13;4;50;121;107
Carolina;41;19;17;5;43;108;118
N.Y. Rangers;41;17;17;7;41;114;141
New Jersey;41;16;18;7;39;122;137
Philadelphia;42;15;21;6;36;116;151
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;44;26;15;3;55;135;109
Winnipeg;41;26;13;2;54;139;116
Colorado;42;20;14;8;48;144;129
Dallas;43;22;17;4;48;116;116
Minnesota;41;21;17;3;45;119;114
Chicago;45;16;22;7;39;131;163
St. Louis;40;17;19;4;38;113;129
Pacific Division
Calgary;44;27;13;4;58;157;126
Vegas;45;26;15;4;56;136;119
San Jose;44;24;13;7;55;153;136
Anaheim;43;19;17;7;45;104;127
Vancouver;45;20;21;4;44;128;143
Edmonton;42;20;19;3;43;118;131
Arizona;42;18;21;3;39;108;118
Los Angeles;44;17;24;3;37;99;130
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Nashville 4, Toronto 0
St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 0
Minnesota 1, Montreal 0
Calgary 4, Chicago 3
San Jose 3, Los Angeles 1
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.
Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
