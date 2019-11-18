clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;20;12;3;5;29;70;53

Montreal;20;11;5;4;26;72;62

Florida;20;10;5;5;25;74;74

Buffalo;20;10;7;3;23;59;59

Toronto;22;9;9;4;22;71;77

Tampa Bay;17;9;6;2;20;64;59

Ottawa;20;8;11;1;17;55;66

Detroit;22;7;12;3;17;51;82

Metropolitan Division

Washington;23;16;3;4;36;89;69

N.Y. Islanders;18;14;3;1;29;58;42

Carolina;20;12;7;1;25;70;59

Pittsburgh;20;11;7;2;24;67;50

Philadelphia;20;10;6;4;24;61;60

N.Y. Rangers;18;8;8;2;18;60;66

New Jersey;19;7;8;4;18;50;69

Columbus;19;7;8;4;18;45;63

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;21;12;4;5;29;62;61

Colorado;20;12;6;2;26;73;59

Winnipeg;21;12;8;1;25;59;64

Dallas;21;11;8;2;24;55;52

Chicago;20;9;7;4;22;61;59

Nashville;19;9;7;3;21;70;66

Minnesota;20;7;11;2;16;53;69

Pacific Division

Edmonton;22;13;6;3;29;71;61

Arizona;22;13;7;2;28;64;49

Vancouver;21;10;7;4;24;69;59

Vegas;22;10;9;3;23;68;65

Calgary;23;10;10;3;23;60;70

Anaheim;22;10;10;2;22;59;64

San Jose;21;10;10;1;21;63;73

Los Angeles;21;8;12;1;17;53;75

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 5, Anaheim 2

Arizona 3, Los Angeles 0

GAMES TODAY

Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

