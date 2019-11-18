NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;20;12;3;5;29;70;53
Montreal;20;11;5;4;26;72;62
Florida;20;10;5;5;25;74;74
Buffalo;20;10;7;3;23;59;59
Toronto;22;9;9;4;22;71;77
Tampa Bay;17;9;6;2;20;64;59
Ottawa;20;8;11;1;17;55;66
Detroit;22;7;12;3;17;51;82
Metropolitan Division
Washington;23;16;3;4;36;89;69
N.Y. Islanders;18;14;3;1;29;58;42
Carolina;20;12;7;1;25;70;59
Pittsburgh;20;11;7;2;24;67;50
Philadelphia;20;10;6;4;24;61;60
N.Y. Rangers;18;8;8;2;18;60;66
New Jersey;19;7;8;4;18;50;69
Columbus;19;7;8;4;18;45;63
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;21;12;4;5;29;62;61
Colorado;20;12;6;2;26;73;59
Winnipeg;21;12;8;1;25;59;64
Dallas;21;11;8;2;24;55;52
Chicago;20;9;7;4;22;61;59
Nashville;19;9;7;3;21;70;66
Minnesota;20;7;11;2;16;53;69
Pacific Division
Edmonton;22;13;6;3;29;71;61
Arizona;22;13;7;2;28;64;49
Vancouver;21;10;7;4;24;69;59
Vegas;22;10;9;3;23;68;65
Calgary;23;10;10;3;23;60;70
Anaheim;22;10;10;2;22;59;64
San Jose;21;10;10;1;21;63;73
Los Angeles;21;8;12;1;17;53;75
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 5, Anaheim 2
Arizona 3, Los Angeles 0
GAMES TODAY
Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
