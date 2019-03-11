Try 3 months for $3
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Tampa Bay;70;53;13;4;110;272;183

Boston;69;42;18;9;93;207;173

Toronto;69;42;22;5;89;246;199

Montreal;69;36;26;7;79;208;207

Florida;69;30;27;12;72;224;234

Buffalo;68;30;29;9;69;194;219

Detroit;69;24;35;10;58;188;238

Ottawa;70;23;41;6;52;205;261

Metropolitan Division

Washington;69;41;21;7;89;237;212

N.Y. Islanders;69;40;22;7;87;200;168

Carolina;69;38;24;7;83;208;191

Pittsburgh;69;37;23;9;83;237;210

Columbus;69;38;28;3;79;209;204

Philadelphia;69;34;27;8;76;212;228

N.Y. Rangers;69;28;28;13;69;198;227

New Jersey;69;25;35;9;59;191;232

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;68;40;24;4;84;233;202

Nashville;70;39;26;5;83;210;189

St. Louis;68;36;25;7;79;198;188

Dallas;68;35;28;5;75;172;172

Minnesota;70;33;29;8;74;191;205

Colorado;70;30;28;12;72;223;218

Chicago;69;30;30;9;69;234;256

Pacific Division

San Jose;69;42;19;8;92;249;210

Calgary;69;42;20;7;91;241;199

Vegas;70;38;27;5;81;212;196

Arizona;69;34;30;5;73;184;195

Edmonton;69;31;31;7;69;195;223

Vancouver;69;28;32;9;65;187;217

Anaheim;70;27;34;9;63;161;214

Los Angeles;69;25;36;8;58;164;220

x-clinched playoff spot

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 3, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 0

San Jose 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago 7, Arizona 1

Edmonton 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Carolina 3, Colorado 0

GAMES TODAY

Dallas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

