NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Tampa Bay;70;53;13;4;110;272;183
Boston;69;42;18;9;93;207;173
Toronto;69;42;22;5;89;246;199
Montreal;69;36;26;7;79;208;207
Florida;69;30;27;12;72;224;234
Buffalo;68;30;29;9;69;194;219
Detroit;69;24;35;10;58;188;238
Ottawa;70;23;41;6;52;205;261
Metropolitan Division
Washington;69;41;21;7;89;237;212
N.Y. Islanders;69;40;22;7;87;200;168
Carolina;69;38;24;7;83;208;191
Pittsburgh;69;37;23;9;83;237;210
Columbus;69;38;28;3;79;209;204
Philadelphia;69;34;27;8;76;212;228
N.Y. Rangers;69;28;28;13;69;198;227
New Jersey;69;25;35;9;59;191;232
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;68;40;24;4;84;233;202
Nashville;70;39;26;5;83;210;189
St. Louis;68;36;25;7;79;198;188
Dallas;68;35;28;5;75;172;172
Minnesota;70;33;29;8;74;191;205
Colorado;70;30;28;12;72;223;218
Chicago;69;30;30;9;69;234;256
Pacific Division
San Jose;69;42;19;8;92;249;210
Calgary;69;42;20;7;91;241;199
Vegas;70;38;27;5;81;212;196
Arizona;69;34;30;5;73;184;195
Edmonton;69;31;31;7;69;195;223
Vancouver;69;28;32;9;65;187;217
Anaheim;70;27;34;9;63;161;214
Los Angeles;69;25;36;8;58;164;220
x-clinched playoff spot
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 3, Ottawa 2
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 0
San Jose 3, Minnesota 0
Chicago 7, Arizona 1
Edmonton 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Carolina 3, Colorado 0
GAMES TODAY
Dallas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.