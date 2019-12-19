NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;36;21;7;8;50;120;93
Montreal;35;17;12;6;40;112;111
Buffalo;36;16;13;7;39;111;114
Toronto;35;17;14;4;38;115;112
Tampa Bay;33;17;12;4;38;117;107
Florida;33;16;12;5;37;115;109
Ottawa;36;15;18;3;33;99;117
Detroit;36;9;24;3;21;79;141
Metropolitan Division
Washington;35;24;6;5;53;125;100
N.Y. Islanders;33;22;8;2;48;98;82
Carolina;35;22;11;2;46;116;90
Pittsburgh;34;20;10;4;44;114;90
Philadelphia;35;19;11;5;43;111;101
N.Y. Rangers;33;16;13;4;36;105;106
Columbus;35;15;14;6;36;90;103
New Jersey;33;11;17;5;27;80;116
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;36;22;8;6;50;109;96
Colorado;35;22;10;3;47;124;95
Dallas;36;20;12;4;44;95;85
Winnipeg;35;20;13;2;42;105;101
Minnesota;36;16;14;5;39;115;120
Nashville;34;16;12;6;38;119;111
Chicago;36;14;16;6;34;99;115
Pacific Division
Arizona;37;20;13;4;44;105;94
Vegas;38;19;13;6;44;116;110
Edmonton;37;19;14;4;42;109;112
Calgary;37;18;14;5;41;99;112
Vancouver;36;17;15;4;38;116;112
San Jose;36;16;18;2;34;98;125
Los Angeles;37;15;18;4;34;96;113
Anaheim;35;14;17;4;32;89;104
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 1
Columbus 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 2, SO
Ottawa 5, Nashville 4, OT
Chicago 4, Winnipeg 1
Carolina 3, Colorado 1
Montreal 4, Calgary 3, OT
Minnesota 8, Arizona 5
Vancouver 5, Vegas 4, OT
GAMES TODAY
Washington at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, noon
Los Angeles at Buffalo, noon
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
