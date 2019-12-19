clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;36;21;7;8;50;120;93

Montreal;35;17;12;6;40;112;111

Buffalo;36;16;13;7;39;111;114

Toronto;35;17;14;4;38;115;112

Tampa Bay;33;17;12;4;38;117;107

Florida;33;16;12;5;37;115;109

Ottawa;36;15;18;3;33;99;117

Detroit;36;9;24;3;21;79;141

Metropolitan Division

Washington;35;24;6;5;53;125;100

N.Y. Islanders;33;22;8;2;48;98;82

Carolina;35;22;11;2;46;116;90

Pittsburgh;34;20;10;4;44;114;90

Philadelphia;35;19;11;5;43;111;101

N.Y. Rangers;33;16;13;4;36;105;106

Columbus;35;15;14;6;36;90;103

New Jersey;33;11;17;5;27;80;116

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;36;22;8;6;50;109;96

Colorado;35;22;10;3;47;124;95

Dallas;36;20;12;4;44;95;85

Winnipeg;35;20;13;2;42;105;101

Minnesota;36;16;14;5;39;115;120

Nashville;34;16;12;6;38;119;111

Chicago;36;14;16;6;34;99;115

Pacific Division

Arizona;37;20;13;4;44;105;94

Vegas;38;19;13;6;44;116;110

Edmonton;37;19;14;4;42;109;112

Calgary;37;18;14;5;41;99;112

Vancouver;36;17;15;4;38;116;112

San Jose;36;16;18;2;34;98;125

Los Angeles;37;15;18;4;34;96;113

Anaheim;35;14;17;4;32;89;104

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 1

Columbus 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 2, SO

Ottawa 5, Nashville 4, OT

Chicago 4, Winnipeg 1

Carolina 3, Colorado 1

Montreal 4, Calgary 3, OT

Minnesota 8, Arizona 5

Vancouver 5, Vegas 4, OT

GAMES TODAY

Washington at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, noon

Los Angeles at Buffalo, noon

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

