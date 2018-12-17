Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;34;25;7;2;52;138;97

Buffalo;34;20;9;5;45;105;98

Toronto;33;21;10;2;44;117;93

Boston;34;18;12;4;40;94;88

Montreal;34;17;12;5;39;108;111

Ottawa;35;15;16;4;34;116;135

Detroit;34;14;15;5;33;98;115

Florida;31;12;13;6;30;101;113

Metropolitan Division

Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100

Columbus;33;18;12;3;39;108;105

N.Y. Islanders;32;16;12;4;36;93;92

Pittsburgh;33;15;12;6;36;112;108

Carolina;32;14;13;5;33;84;93

N.Y. Rangers;32;14;13;5;33;94;106

New Jersey;31;11;13;7;29;94;111

Philadelphia;31;12;15;4;28;93;116

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;33;22;9;2;46;121;94

Nashville;34;22;10;2;46;107;86

Colorado;34;18;10;6;42;122;106

Minnesota;32;17;13;2;36;101;91

Dallas;33;16;14;3;35;92;93

St. Louis;31;12;15;4;28;88;107

Chicago;35;10;19;6;26;99;135

Pacific Division

Calgary;34;22;10;2;46;122;93

Anaheim;35;19;11;5;43;93;100

San Jose;34;18;11;5;41;112;103

Vegas;36;19;15;2;40;107;102

Edmonton;34;18;13;3;39;98;101

Vancouver;36;16;16;4;36;110;118

Arizona;32;14;16;2;30;81;89

Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 1, Vegas 0

Anaheim 4, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 4, Montreal 0

Ottawa 4, Nashville 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Colorado 1

GAMES TODAY

Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

