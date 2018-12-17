NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;34;25;7;2;52;138;97
Buffalo;34;20;9;5;45;105;98
Toronto;33;21;10;2;44;117;93
Boston;34;18;12;4;40;94;88
Montreal;34;17;12;5;39;108;111
Ottawa;35;15;16;4;34;116;135
Detroit;34;14;15;5;33;98;115
Florida;31;12;13;6;30;101;113
Metropolitan Division
Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100
Columbus;33;18;12;3;39;108;105
N.Y. Islanders;32;16;12;4;36;93;92
Pittsburgh;33;15;12;6;36;112;108
Carolina;32;14;13;5;33;84;93
N.Y. Rangers;32;14;13;5;33;94;106
New Jersey;31;11;13;7;29;94;111
Philadelphia;31;12;15;4;28;93;116
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;33;22;9;2;46;121;94
Nashville;34;22;10;2;46;107;86
Colorado;34;18;10;6;42;122;106
Minnesota;32;17;13;2;36;101;91
Dallas;33;16;14;3;35;92;93
St. Louis;31;12;15;4;28;88;107
Chicago;35;10;19;6;26;99;135
Pacific Division
Calgary;34;22;10;2;46;122;93
Anaheim;35;19;11;5;43;93;100
San Jose;34;18;11;5;41;112;103
Vegas;36;19;15;2;40;107;102
Edmonton;34;18;13;3;39;98;101
Vancouver;36;16;16;4;36;110;118
Arizona;32;14;16;2;30;81;89
Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Columbus 1, Vegas 0
Anaheim 4, Pittsburgh 2
Boston 4, Montreal 0
Ottawa 4, Nashville 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Colorado 1
GAMES TODAY
Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.