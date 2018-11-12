NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;17;12;4;1;25;63;48
Toronto;17;11;6;0;22;58;46
Boston;17;10;5;2;22;53;41
Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;58;55
Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;53;52
Ottawa;18;7;8;3;17;62;76
Detroit;17;7;8;2;16;47;60
Florida;14;6;5;3;15;47;45
Metropolitan Division
Columbus;18;10;6;2;22;58;59
N.Y. Rangers;18;9;7;2;20;52;55
Philadelphia;17;9;7;1;19;57;60
Carolina;18;8;7;3;19;50;54
N.Y. Islanders;16;8;6;2;18;49;42
Pittsburgh;15;7;5;3;17;51;47
Washington;16;7;6;3;17;54;56
New Jersey;15;6;8;1;13;45;54
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;17;13;3;1;27;57;37
Minnesota;17;11;4;2;24;54;44
Winnipeg;16;10;5;1;21;51;42
Dallas;18;9;7;2;20;51;50
Colorado;17;8;6;3;19;59;50
Chicago;18;6;8;4;16;51;67
St. Louis;15;6;6;3;15;52;51
Pacific Division
Vancouver;19;10;7;2;22;61;64
Calgary;18;10;7;1;21;56;56
San Jose;18;9;6;3;21;56;55
Anaheim;19;8;8;3;19;44;54
Arizona;16;8;7;1;17;45;39
Edmonton;17;8;8;1;17;46;54
Vegas;18;7;10;1;15;44;54
Los Angeles;16;5;10;1;11;33;50
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 3, Chicago 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 2, Vancouver 1
Columbus 2, Dallas 1
Anaheim 2, Nashville 1, SO
GAMES TODAY
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
