NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;17;12;4;1;25;63;48

Toronto;17;11;6;0;22;58;46

Boston;17;10;5;2;22;53;41

Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;58;55

Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;53;52

Ottawa;18;7;8;3;17;62;76

Detroit;17;7;8;2;16;47;60

Florida;14;6;5;3;15;47;45

Metropolitan Division

Columbus;18;10;6;2;22;58;59

N.Y. Rangers;18;9;7;2;20;52;55

Philadelphia;17;9;7;1;19;57;60

Carolina;18;8;7;3;19;50;54

N.Y. Islanders;16;8;6;2;18;49;42

Pittsburgh;15;7;5;3;17;51;47

Washington;16;7;6;3;17;54;56

New Jersey;15;6;8;1;13;45;54

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

Nashville;17;13;3;1;27;57;37

Minnesota;17;11;4;2;24;54;44

Winnipeg;16;10;5;1;21;51;42

Dallas;18;9;7;2;20;51;50

Colorado;17;8;6;3;19;59;50

Chicago;18;6;8;4;16;51;67

St. Louis;15;6;6;3;15;52;51

Pacific Division

Vancouver;19;10;7;2;22;61;64

Calgary;18;10;7;1;21;56;56

San Jose;18;9;6;3;21;56;55

Anaheim;19;8;8;3;19;44;54

Arizona;16;8;7;1;17;45;39

Edmonton;17;8;8;1;17;46;54

Vegas;18;7;10;1;15;44;54

Los Angeles;16;5;10;1;11;33;50

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 3, Chicago 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Vancouver 1

Columbus 2, Dallas 1

Anaheim 2, Nashville 1, SO

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

