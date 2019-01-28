NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140
Toronto;49;30;17;2;62;174;140
Montreal;51;28;18;5;61;154;149
Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128
Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144
Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170
Detroit;51;19;25;7;45;145;172
Ottawa;50;19;26;5;43;156;187
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;49;29;15;5;63;147;122
Washington;50;27;17;6;60;171;162
Columbus;48;28;17;3;59;154;146
Pittsburgh;49;26;17;6;58;172;152
Carolina;50;24;20;6;54;140;149
N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164
Philadelphia;49;20;23;6;46;142;170
New Jersey;49;19;23;7;45;146;167
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;49;31;16;2;64;168;137
Nashville;52;30;18;4;64;161;135
Minnesota;50;26;21;3;55;142;142
Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128
Colorado;50;22;20;8;52;169;162
St. Louis;49;22;22;5;49;139;149
Chicago;51;18;24;9;45;156;190
Pacific Division
Calgary;51;33;13;5;71;190;145
San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167
Vegas;52;29;19;4;62;157;140
Vancouver;51;23;22;6;52;147;161
Anaheim;51;21;21;9;51;120;153
Arizona;50;23;23;4;50;132;142
Edmonton;50;23;24;3;49;144;163
Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150
MONDAY'S RESULTS
New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1
GAMES TODAY
Winnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
