NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140

Toronto;49;30;17;2;62;174;140

Montreal;51;28;18;5;61;154;149

Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128

Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144

Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170

Detroit;51;19;25;7;45;145;172

Ottawa;50;19;26;5;43;156;187

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;49;29;15;5;63;147;122

Washington;50;27;17;6;60;171;162

Columbus;48;28;17;3;59;154;146

Pittsburgh;49;26;17;6;58;172;152

Carolina;50;24;20;6;54;140;149

N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164

Philadelphia;49;20;23;6;46;142;170

New Jersey;49;19;23;7;45;146;167

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;49;31;16;2;64;168;137

Nashville;52;30;18;4;64;161;135

Minnesota;50;26;21;3;55;142;142

Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128

Colorado;50;22;20;8;52;169;162

St. Louis;49;22;22;5;49;139;149

Chicago;51;18;24;9;45;156;190

Pacific Division

Calgary;51;33;13;5;71;190;145

San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167

Vegas;52;29;19;4;62;157;140

Vancouver;51;23;22;6;52;147;161

Anaheim;51;21;21;9;51;120;153

Arizona;50;23;23;4;50;132;142

Edmonton;50;23;24;3;49;144;163

Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150

MONDAY'S RESULTS

New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1

GAMES TODAY

Winnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

