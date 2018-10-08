Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;3;2;1;0;4;10;10

Buffalo;3;2;1;0;4;7;7

Toronto;3;2;1;0;4;13;13

Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;7;4

Ottawa;3;1;1;1;3;11;13

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;2;1

Detroit;3;0;1;2;2;6;10

Florida;1;0;0;1;1;1;2

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;3;2;0;1;5;12;8

N.Y. Islanders;3;2;1;0;4;9;5

Washington;2;1;0;1;3;13;7

New Jersey;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

Philadelphia;2;1;1;0;2;7;7

Columbus;2;1;1;0;2;4;5

Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;11

N.Y. Rangers;3;0;3;0;0;8;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;3;2;0;1;5;15;14

Dallas;2;2;0;0;4;8;1

Colorado;2;2;0;0;4;9;3

Nashville;2;2;0;0;4;7;5

Winnipeg;2;1;1;0;2;6;6

St. Louis;2;0;1;1;1;5;10

Minnesota;2;0;1;1;1;2;6

Pacific Division

Anaheim;3;3;0;0;6;9;4

Los Angeles;2;1;0;1;3;6;5

Calgary;2;1;1;0;2;9;9

Vancouver;2;1;1;0;2;9;9

San Jose;3;1;2;0;2;5;11

Vegas;3;1;2;0;2;6;10

Edmonton;1;0;1;0;0;2;5

Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;0;4

MONDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 0

Boston 6, Ottawa 3

Buffalo 4, Vegas 2

Anaheim 3, Detroit 2, SO

GAMES TODAY

Vancouver at Carolina, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

