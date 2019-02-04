NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;52;39;11;2;80;205;146
Toronto;52;32;17;3;67;185;146
Montreal;53;29;18;6;64;160;155
Boston;52;28;17;7;63;149;135
Buffalo;51;25;20;6;56;148;156
Florida;50;21;21;8;50;156;175
Detroit;53;21;25;7;49;150;174
Ottawa;52;19;28;5;43;159;194
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;51;30;15;6;66;151;125
Washington;52;28;18;6;62;175;166
Pittsburgh;52;28;18;6;62;183;160
Columbus;51;28;20;3;59;163;159
Carolina;52;25;21;6;56;148;155
Philadelphia;53;24;23;6;54;153;177
N.Y. Rangers;52;22;22;8;52;148;175
New Jersey;51;20;24;7;47;152;173
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;52;34;16;2;70;185;146
Nashville;54;31;19;4;66;166;139
Dallas;53;28;21;4;60;138;134
Minnesota;52;26;22;4;56;146;149
Colorado;51;22;21;8;52;170;167
St. Louis;50;23;22;5;51;143;151
Chicago;53;20;24;9;49;167;196
Pacific Division
Calgary;53;34;14;5;73;197;152
San Jose;53;30;16;7;67;190;169
Vegas;54;29;21;4;62;160;148
Vancouver;53;24;23;6;54;153;164
Edmonton;52;23;24;5;51;151;172
Arizona;52;23;24;5;51;138;150
Anaheim;53;21;23;9;51;124;168
Los Angeles;52;21;27;4;46;120;157
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1
Toronto 6, Anaheim 1
Dallas 5, Arizona 4
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Washington, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Ottawa at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.