NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;52;39;11;2;80;205;146

Toronto;52;32;17;3;67;185;146

Montreal;53;29;18;6;64;160;155

Boston;52;28;17;7;63;149;135

Buffalo;51;25;20;6;56;148;156

Florida;50;21;21;8;50;156;175

Detroit;53;21;25;7;49;150;174

Ottawa;52;19;28;5;43;159;194

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;51;30;15;6;66;151;125

Washington;52;28;18;6;62;175;166

Pittsburgh;52;28;18;6;62;183;160

Columbus;51;28;20;3;59;163;159

Carolina;52;25;21;6;56;148;155

Philadelphia;53;24;23;6;54;153;177

N.Y. Rangers;52;22;22;8;52;148;175

New Jersey;51;20;24;7;47;152;173

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;52;34;16;2;70;185;146

Nashville;54;31;19;4;66;166;139

Dallas;53;28;21;4;60;138;134

Minnesota;52;26;22;4;56;146;149

Colorado;51;22;21;8;52;170;167

St. Louis;50;23;22;5;51;143;151

Chicago;53;20;24;9;49;167;196

Pacific Division

Calgary;53;34;14;5;73;197;152

San Jose;53;30;16;7;67;190;169

Vegas;54;29;21;4;62;160;148

Vancouver;53;24;23;6;54;153;164

Edmonton;52;23;24;5;51;151;172

Arizona;52;23;24;5;51;138;150

Anaheim;53;21;23;9;51;124;168

Los Angeles;52;21;27;4;46;120;157

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1

Toronto 6, Anaheim 1

Dallas 5, Arizona 4

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Ottawa at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

