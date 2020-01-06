NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;43;24;8;11;59;140;111
Toronto;44;23;15;5;53;159;141
Tampa Bay;41;24;13;4;52;147;125
Florida;42;22;15;5;49;151;141
Buffalo;43;19;17;7;45;127;135
Montreal;43;18;18;7;42;136;139
Ottawa;42;16;21;5;37;117;143
Detroit;43;10;30;3;23;92;165
Metropolitan Division
Washington;43;29;9;5;63;155;129
N.Y. Islanders;41;26;12;3;55;116;105
Pittsburgh;42;25;12;5;55;142;113
Carolina;42;24;16;2;50;140;119
Philadelphia;42;22;15;5;49;133;129
Columbus;43;20;15;8;48;113;118
N.Y. Rangers;41;19;18;4;42;133;138
New Jersey;41;15;20;6;36;106;144
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;43;26;10;7;59;135;119
Colorado;43;25;14;4;54;156;125
Dallas;42;24;14;4;52;115;104
Winnipeg;43;23;16;4;50;133;131
Minnesota;43;20;17;6;46;133;144
Nashville;41;19;15;7;45;142;137
Chicago;43;19;18;6;44;127;141
Pacific Division
Vegas;45;24;15;6;54;144;133
Arizona;44;24;16;4;52;128;112
Edmonton;45;23;17;5;51;137;142
Vancouver;42;23;15;4;50;141;125
Calgary;44;22;17;5;49;123;134
San Jose;44;19;21;4;42;119;148
Anaheim;42;17;20;5;39;110;132
Los Angeles;44;17;23;4;38;112;140
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Islanders 1, Colorado 0
Edmonton 6, Toronto 4
Columbus 4, Los Angeles 2
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 9 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.