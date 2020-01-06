clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;43;24;8;11;59;140;111

Toronto;44;23;15;5;53;159;141

Tampa Bay;41;24;13;4;52;147;125

Florida;42;22;15;5;49;151;141

Buffalo;43;19;17;7;45;127;135

Montreal;43;18;18;7;42;136;139

Ottawa;42;16;21;5;37;117;143

Detroit;43;10;30;3;23;92;165

Metropolitan Division

Washington;43;29;9;5;63;155;129

N.Y. Islanders;41;26;12;3;55;116;105

Pittsburgh;42;25;12;5;55;142;113

Carolina;42;24;16;2;50;140;119

Philadelphia;42;22;15;5;49;133;129

Columbus;43;20;15;8;48;113;118

N.Y. Rangers;41;19;18;4;42;133;138

New Jersey;41;15;20;6;36;106;144

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;43;26;10;7;59;135;119

Colorado;43;25;14;4;54;156;125

Dallas;42;24;14;4;52;115;104

Winnipeg;43;23;16;4;50;133;131

Minnesota;43;20;17;6;46;133;144

Nashville;41;19;15;7;45;142;137

Chicago;43;19;18;6;44;127;141

Pacific Division

Vegas;45;24;15;6;54;144;133

Arizona;44;24;16;4;52;128;112

Edmonton;45;23;17;5;51;137;142

Vancouver;42;23;15;4;50;141;125

Calgary;44;22;17;5;49;123;134

San Jose;44;19;21;4;42;119;148

Anaheim;42;17;20;5;39;110;132

Los Angeles;44;17;23;4;38;112;140

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders 1, Colorado 0

Edmonton 6, Toronto 4

Columbus 4, Los Angeles 2

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

