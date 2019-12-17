NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;35;21;7;7;49;118;90
Buffalo;35;16;12;7;39;110;108
Montreal;34;16;12;6;38;108;108
Toronto;35;17;14;4;38;115;112
Tampa Bay;32;17;12;3;37;114;103
Florida;33;16;12;5;37;115;109
Ottawa;35;14;18;3;31;94;113
Detroit;36;9;24;3;21;79;141
Metropolitan Division
Washington;35;24;6;5;53;125;100
N.Y. Islanders;32;22;8;2;46;95;80
Carolina;34;21;11;2;44;113;89
Pittsburgh;34;20;10;4;44;114;90
Philadelphia;34;18;11;5;41;105;100
N.Y. Rangers;33;16;13;4;36;105;106
Columbus;34;14;14;6;34;87;101
New Jersey;32;10;17;5;25;77;115
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;35;21;8;6;48;107;95
Colorado;33;21;9;3;45;119;91
Winnipeg;34;20;12;2;42;104;97
Dallas;35;19;12;4;42;91;82
Nashville;33;16;12;5;37;115;106
Minnesota;35;16;14;5;37;107;115
Chicago;34;13;15;6;32;94;110
Pacific Division
Arizona;36;20;12;4;44;100;86
Vegas;37;19;13;5;43;112;105
Edmonton;36;19;13;4;42;108;110
Calgary;36;18;14;4;40;96;108
Vancouver;35;16;15;4;36;111;108
San Jose;36;16;18;2;34;98;125
Los Angeles;36;15;18;3;33;94;114
Anaheim;34;14;16;4;32;88;101
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Toronto 5, Buffalo 3
Los Angeles 4, Boston 3, OT
Nashville 8, N.Y. Islanders 3
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Columbus 5, Detroit 3
Carolina 6, Winnipeg 3
Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 1
Montreal 3, Vancouver 1
Vegas 3, Minnesota 2
Arizona 3, San Jose 2
GAMES TODAY
Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.