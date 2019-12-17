clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;35;21;7;7;49;118;90

Buffalo;35;16;12;7;39;110;108

Montreal;34;16;12;6;38;108;108

Toronto;35;17;14;4;38;115;112

Tampa Bay;32;17;12;3;37;114;103

Florida;33;16;12;5;37;115;109

Ottawa;35;14;18;3;31;94;113

Detroit;36;9;24;3;21;79;141

Metropolitan Division

Washington;35;24;6;5;53;125;100

N.Y. Islanders;32;22;8;2;46;95;80

Carolina;34;21;11;2;44;113;89

Pittsburgh;34;20;10;4;44;114;90

Philadelphia;34;18;11;5;41;105;100

N.Y. Rangers;33;16;13;4;36;105;106

Columbus;34;14;14;6;34;87;101

New Jersey;32;10;17;5;25;77;115

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;35;21;8;6;48;107;95

Colorado;33;21;9;3;45;119;91

Winnipeg;34;20;12;2;42;104;97

Dallas;35;19;12;4;42;91;82

Nashville;33;16;12;5;37;115;106

Minnesota;35;16;14;5;37;107;115

Chicago;34;13;15;6;32;94;110

Pacific Division

Arizona;36;20;12;4;44;100;86

Vegas;37;19;13;5;43;112;105

Edmonton;36;19;13;4;42;108;110

Calgary;36;18;14;4;40;96;108

Vancouver;35;16;15;4;36;111;108

San Jose;36;16;18;2;34;98;125

Los Angeles;36;15;18;3;33;94;114

Anaheim;34;14;16;4;32;88;101

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Toronto 5, Buffalo 3

Los Angeles 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville 8, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 3

Carolina 6, Winnipeg 3

Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 1

Montreal 3, Vancouver 1

Vegas 3, Minnesota 2

Arizona 3, San Jose 2

GAMES TODAY

Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments