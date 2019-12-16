clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;34;21;7;6;48;115;86

Buffalo;34;16;11;7;39;107;103

Florida;33;16;12;5;37;115;109

Montreal;33;15;12;6;36;105;107

Toronto;34;16;14;4;36;110;109

Tampa Bay;31;16;12;3;35;110;100

Ottawa;34;14;18;2;30;91;109

Detroit;35;9;23;3;21;76;136

Metropolitan Division

Washington;35;24;6;5;53;125;100

N.Y. Islanders;31;22;7;2;46;92;72

Carolina;33;20;11;2;42;107;86

Pittsburgh;33;19;10;4;42;110;89

Philadelphia;33;17;11;5;39;101;99

N.Y. Rangers;33;16;13;4;36;105;106

Columbus;33;13;14;6;32;82;98

New Jersey;32;10;17;5;25;77;115

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;35;21;8;6;48;107;95

Colorado;33;21;9;3;45;119;91

Winnipeg;33;20;11;2;42;101;91

Dallas;35;19;12;4;42;91;82

Minnesota;34;16;13;5;37;105;112

Nashville;32;15;12;5;35;107;103

Chicago;34;13;15;6;32;94;110

Pacific Division

Arizona;35;19;12;4;42;97;84

Edmonton;36;19;13;4;42;108;110

Vegas;36;18;13;5;41;109;103

Calgary;35;18;13;4;40;95;104

Vancouver;34;16;14;4;36;110;105

San Jose;35;16;17;2;34;96;122

Anaheim;33;14;15;4;32;87;97

Los Angeles;35;14;18;3;31;90;111

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Florida 6, Ottawa 1

Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton 2, Dallas 1

GAMES TODAY

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 6 p.m.

Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

