NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;34;21;7;6;48;115;86
Buffalo;34;16;11;7;39;107;103
Florida;33;16;12;5;37;115;109
Montreal;33;15;12;6;36;105;107
Toronto;34;16;14;4;36;110;109
Tampa Bay;31;16;12;3;35;110;100
Ottawa;34;14;18;2;30;91;109
Detroit;35;9;23;3;21;76;136
Metropolitan Division
Washington;35;24;6;5;53;125;100
N.Y. Islanders;31;22;7;2;46;92;72
Carolina;33;20;11;2;42;107;86
Pittsburgh;33;19;10;4;42;110;89
Philadelphia;33;17;11;5;39;101;99
N.Y. Rangers;33;16;13;4;36;105;106
Columbus;33;13;14;6;32;82;98
New Jersey;32;10;17;5;25;77;115
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;35;21;8;6;48;107;95
Colorado;33;21;9;3;45;119;91
Winnipeg;33;20;11;2;42;101;91
Dallas;35;19;12;4;42;91;82
Minnesota;34;16;13;5;37;105;112
Nashville;32;15;12;5;35;107;103
Chicago;34;13;15;6;32;94;110
Pacific Division
Arizona;35;19;12;4;42;97;84
Edmonton;36;19;13;4;42;108;110
Vegas;36;18;13;5;41;109;103
Calgary;35;18;13;4;40;95;104
Vancouver;34;16;14;4;36;110;105
San Jose;35;16;17;2;34;96;122
Anaheim;33;14;15;4;32;87;97
Los Angeles;35;14;18;3;31;90;111
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Florida 6, Ottawa 1
Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 5, Colorado 2
Edmonton 2, Dallas 1
GAMES TODAY
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 6 p.m.
Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
