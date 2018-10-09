NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;4;3;1;0;6;20;17
Boston;3;2;1;0;4;10;10
Buffalo;3;2;1;0;4;7;7
Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;7;4
Ottawa;3;1;1;1;3;11;13
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;2;1
Detroit;3;0;1;2;2;6;10
Florida;1;0;0;1;1;1;2
Metropolitan Division
Carolina;4;3;0;1;7;17;11
Columbus;3;2;1;0;4;9;7
N.Y. Islanders;3;2;1;0;4;9;5
Washington;2;1;0;1;3;13;7
New Jersey;1;1;0;0;2;5;2
Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;11
Philadelphia;3;1;2;0;2;9;15
N.Y. Rangers;3;0;3;0;0;8;14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Chicago;3;2;0;1;5;15;14
Nashville;3;2;1;0;4;7;8
Colorado;3;2;1;0;4;11;8
Dallas;3;2;1;0;4;12;8
Winnipeg;3;2;1;0;4;8;7
Minnesota;2;0;1;1;1;2;6
St. Louis;2;0;1;1;1;5;10
Pacific Division
Anaheim;3;3;0;0;6;9;4
Calgary;3;2;1;0;4;12;9
San Jose;4;2;2;0;4;13;13
Los Angeles;3;1;1;1;3;7;7
Vancouver;3;1;2;0;2;12;14
Vegas;3;1;2;0;2;6;10
Edmonton;1;0;1;0;0;2;5
Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;0;4
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 5, Vancouver 3
San Jose 8, Philadelphia 2
Columbus 5, Colorado 2
Calgary 3, Nashville 0
Winnipeg 2, Los Angeles 1
Toronto 7, Dallas 4
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Edmonton at Boston, 6 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
