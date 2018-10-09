Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;4;3;1;0;6;20;17

Boston;3;2;1;0;4;10;10

Buffalo;3;2;1;0;4;7;7

Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;7;4

Ottawa;3;1;1;1;3;11;13

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;2;1

Detroit;3;0;1;2;2;6;10

Florida;1;0;0;1;1;1;2

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;4;3;0;1;7;17;11

Columbus;3;2;1;0;4;9;7

N.Y. Islanders;3;2;1;0;4;9;5

Washington;2;1;0;1;3;13;7

New Jersey;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;11

Philadelphia;3;1;2;0;2;9;15

N.Y. Rangers;3;0;3;0;0;8;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;3;2;0;1;5;15;14

Nashville;3;2;1;0;4;7;8

Colorado;3;2;1;0;4;11;8

Dallas;3;2;1;0;4;12;8

Winnipeg;3;2;1;0;4;8;7

Minnesota;2;0;1;1;1;2;6

St. Louis;2;0;1;1;1;5;10

Pacific Division

Anaheim;3;3;0;0;6;9;4

Calgary;3;2;1;0;4;12;9

San Jose;4;2;2;0;4;13;13

Los Angeles;3;1;1;1;3;7;7

Vancouver;3;1;2;0;2;12;14

Vegas;3;1;2;0;2;6;10

Edmonton;1;0;1;0;0;2;5

Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;0;4

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 5, Vancouver 3

San Jose 8, Philadelphia 2

Columbus 5, Colorado 2

Calgary 3, Nashville 0

Winnipeg 2, Los Angeles 1

Toronto 7, Dallas 4

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Edmonton at Boston, 6 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

