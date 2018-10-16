NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;7;6;1;0;12;33;23
Boston;5;4;1;0;8;22;13
Montreal;5;3;1;1;7;18;13
Ottawa;6;3;2;1;7;24;22
Tampa Bay;4;3;1;0;6;15;9
Buffalo;6;3;3;0;6;12;17
Florida;4;0;2;2;2;12;16
Detroit;6;0;4;2;2;14;30
Metropolitan Division
Carolina;7;4;2;1;9;25;22
New Jersey;4;4;0;0;8;17;4
Columbus;5;3;2;0;6;16;19
Pittsburgh;5;2;1;2;6;17;20
Philadelphia;6;3;3;0;6;22;25
Washington;5;2;2;1;5;20;19
N.Y. Islanders;4;2;2;0;4;11;10
N.Y. Rangers;6;2;4;0;4;15;20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;6;5;1;0;10;19;12
Chicago;5;3;0;2;8;22;21
Colorado;6;3;1;2;8;21;15
Winnipeg;6;3;2;1;7;15;16
Dallas;6;3;3;0;6;18;18
Minnesota;6;2;2;2;6;14;19
St. Louis;5;1;2;2;4;15;20
Pacific Division
Anaheim;6;4;1;1;9;17;14
Vancouver;6;4;2;0;8;22;19
Calgary;5;3;2;0;6;18;16
Vegas;7;3;4;0;6;15;20
Los Angeles;6;2;3;1;5;12;16
San Jose;6;2;3;1;5;17;19
Edmonton;4;2;2;0;4;10;14
Arizona;5;1;4;0;2;4;11
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Vancouver 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Colorado 2, SO
Philadelphia 6, Florida 5, SO
New Jersey 3, Dallas 0
Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 2
Minnesota 2, Arizona 1
Edmonton 5, Winnipeg 4, OT
Vegas 4, Buffalo 1
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;6;0;0;0;12;26;11
Ced. Rapids;3;1;1;0;7;15;12
Team USA;3;0;0;1;7;12;9
Dubuque;3;1;1;0;7;20;13
Central Ill.;3;2;1;0;7;22;26
Green Bay;3;4;0;0;6;23;27
Chicago;2;3;1;0;5;20;29
Madison;1;4;0;1;3;11;21
Youngstown;0;4;0;1;1;11;19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;5;0;0;0;10;18;7
Des Moines;4;2;0;0;8;23;18
Sioux Falls;3;1;0;1;7;20;20
Waterloo;2;0;2;1;7;18;15
Sioux City;3;1;0;0;6;17;13
Lincoln;2;4;1;0;5;21;26
Fargo;2;3;0;1;5;18;19
Omaha;2;4;0;0;4;14;24
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Tri-City 3, Lincoln 1
GAME TODAY
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
GAMES THURSDAY
Youngstown at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Sioux Falls
Muskegon at Chicago
Tri-City at Des Moines
Youngstown at Dubuque
Sioux City at Fargo
Madison at Lincoln
Team USA at Central Illinois
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Cedar Rapids
Chicago at Green Bay
Madison at Sioux Falls
Des Moines at Tri-City
Team USA at Central Illinois
GAMES SUNDAY
Dubuque at Green Bay
Omaha at Tri-City
