NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;73;56;13;4;116;287;191

Boston;73;44;20;9;97;221;185

Toronto;73;43;25;5;91;259;219

Montreal;73;38;28;7;83;215;213

Florida;73;32;29;12;76;236;246

Buffalo;72;31;32;9;71;200;233

Detroit;73;26;37;10;62;198;249

Ottawa;72;25;41;6;56;213;263

Metropolitan Division

Washington;73;43;23;7;93;252;226

N.Y. Islanders;73;42;24;7;91;206;178

Pittsburgh;74;39;24;11;89;251;223

Carolina;72;40;25;7;87;215;198

Columbus;73;40;29;4;84;222;214

Philadelphia;73;35;30;8;78;223;244

N.Y. Rangers;73;28;32;13;69;204;244

New Jersey;74;27;38;9;63;205;253

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;72;43;25;4;90;246;213

Nashville;74;42;27;5;89;222;195

St. Louis;73;38;27;8;84;214;200

Dallas;73;38;29;6;82;185;180

Minnesota;74;34;31;9;77;200;217

Colorado;73;32;29;12;76;232;224

Chicago;72;32;30;10;74;243;263

Pacific Division

x-Calgary;73;45;21;7;97;260;208

San Jose;73;43;22;8;94;261;229

Vegas;73;41;27;5;87;227;203

Arizona;73;36;31;6;78;196;204

Vancouver;73;31;32;10;72;199;225

Edmonton;73;32;34;7;71;206;244

Anaheim;74;30;35;9;69;173;227

Los Angeles;72;25;39;8;58;170;230

x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Montreal 3, Philadelphia 1

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Washington 4, New Jersey 1

Colorado 3, Minnesota 1

St. Louis 7, Edmonton 2

Nashville 3, Toronto 0

Dallas 4, Florida 2

Calgary 4, Columbus 2

GAMES TODAY

Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;36;14;3;1;76;204;145

x-Chicago;32;19;2;0;66;203;178

x-Youngstown;30;18;1;4;65;186;182

Ced. Rapids;30;18;2;2;64;159;135

Team USA;26;18;2;5;59;228;191

Dubuque;24;21;3;4;55;163;167

Central Ill.;22;27;3;2;49;157;192

Green Bay;15;29;6;3;39;147;216

Madison;12;35;4;2;30;112;216

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;41;10;2;1;85;203;120

Waterloo;33;14;4;1;71;195;142

Sioux Falls;32;13;5;2;71;195;169

Des Moines;30;19;1;4;65;172;148

Fargo;28;21;2;2;60;154;149

Sioux City;24;21;5;2;55;155;165

Omaha;23;22;4;4;54;134;171

Lincoln;11;36;3;3;28;135;216

x-clinched playoff berth

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 3, Green Bay 1

Tri-City 4, Lincoln 2

GAME TODAY

Dubuque at Madison

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Team USA

Youngstown at Muskegon

Tri-City at Dubuque

Central Illinois at Fargo

Chicago at Green Bay

Sioux City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Team USA

Lincoln at Muskegon

Tri-City at Dubuque

Central Illinois at Fargo

Madison at Green Bay

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

