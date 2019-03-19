NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Tampa Bay;73;56;13;4;116;287;191
Boston;73;44;20;9;97;221;185
Toronto;73;43;25;5;91;259;219
Montreal;73;38;28;7;83;215;213
Florida;73;32;29;12;76;236;246
Buffalo;72;31;32;9;71;200;233
Detroit;73;26;37;10;62;198;249
Ottawa;72;25;41;6;56;213;263
Metropolitan Division
Washington;73;43;23;7;93;252;226
N.Y. Islanders;73;42;24;7;91;206;178
Pittsburgh;74;39;24;11;89;251;223
Carolina;72;40;25;7;87;215;198
Columbus;73;40;29;4;84;222;214
Philadelphia;73;35;30;8;78;223;244
N.Y. Rangers;73;28;32;13;69;204;244
New Jersey;74;27;38;9;63;205;253
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;72;43;25;4;90;246;213
Nashville;74;42;27;5;89;222;195
St. Louis;73;38;27;8;84;214;200
Dallas;73;38;29;6;82;185;180
Minnesota;74;34;31;9;77;200;217
Colorado;73;32;29;12;76;232;224
Chicago;72;32;30;10;74;243;263
Pacific Division
x-Calgary;73;45;21;7;97;260;208
San Jose;73;43;22;8;94;261;229
Vegas;73;41;27;5;87;227;203
Arizona;73;36;31;6;78;196;204
Vancouver;73;31;32;10;72;199;225
Edmonton;73;32;34;7;71;206;244
Anaheim;74;30;35;9;69;173;227
Los Angeles;72;25;39;8;58;170;230
x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
Montreal 3, Philadelphia 1
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
Washington 4, New Jersey 1
Colorado 3, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 7, Edmonton 2
Nashville 3, Toronto 0
Dallas 4, Florida 2
Calgary 4, Columbus 2
GAMES TODAY
Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Muskegon;36;14;3;1;76;204;145
x-Chicago;32;19;2;0;66;203;178
x-Youngstown;30;18;1;4;65;186;182
Ced. Rapids;30;18;2;2;64;159;135
Team USA;26;18;2;5;59;228;191
Dubuque;24;21;3;4;55;163;167
Central Ill.;22;27;3;2;49;157;192
Green Bay;15;29;6;3;39;147;216
Madison;12;35;4;2;30;112;216
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
x-Tri-City;41;10;2;1;85;203;120
Waterloo;33;14;4;1;71;195;142
Sioux Falls;32;13;5;2;71;195;169
Des Moines;30;19;1;4;65;172;148
Fargo;28;21;2;2;60;154;149
Sioux City;24;21;5;2;55;155;165
Omaha;23;22;4;4;54;134;171
Lincoln;11;36;3;3;28;135;216
x-clinched playoff berth
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 3, Green Bay 1
Tri-City 4, Lincoln 2
GAME TODAY
Dubuque at Madison
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Team USA
Youngstown at Muskegon
Tri-City at Dubuque
Central Illinois at Fargo
Chicago at Green Bay
Sioux City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Team USA
Lincoln at Muskegon
Tri-City at Dubuque
Central Illinois at Fargo
Madison at Green Bay
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
