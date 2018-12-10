Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;32;24;7;1;49;130;91

Toronto;30;20;9;1;41;109;84

Buffalo;30;17;9;4;38;91;88

Boston;30;16;10;4;36;81;76

Montreal;30;15;10;5;35;96;94

Detroit;31;14;13;4;32;91;101

Ottawa;31;13;14;4;30;105;122

Florida;28;11;11;6;28;93;101

Metropolitan Division

Washington;29;17;9;3;37;106;90

Columbus;29;16;11;2;34;100;99

N.Y. Islanders;29;14;11;4;32;83;85

Pittsburgh;29;13;10;6;32;98;92

N.Y. Rangers;30;14;13;3;31;88;98

Carolina;28;13;11;4;30;71;77

Philadelphia;28;12;13;3;27;86;101

New Jersey;29;10;13;6;26;88;105

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;30;19;10;1;39;95;77

Colorado;30;17;8;5;39;108;88

Winnipeg;29;18;9;2;38;101;80

Dallas;30;16;11;3;35;83;78

Minnesota;29;15;12;2;32;88;87

St. Louis;28;10;14;4;24;78;94

Chicago;31;9;17;5;23;84;115

Pacific Division

Calgary;31;19;10;2;40;107;85

Anaheim;32;16;11;5;37;81;94

San Jose;32;16;11;5;37;102;98

Vegas;32;17;14;1;35;96;91

Edmonton;30;16;12;2;34;82;87

Vancouver;32;13;16;3;29;95;109

Arizona;28;13;13;2;28;73;76

Los Angeles;31;11;19;1;23;68;94

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Detroit 3, Los Angeles 1

San Jose 5, New Jersey 2

GAMES TODAY

Toronto at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 8 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;19;4;0;0;38;113;59

Chicago;13;8;1;0;27;74;75

Dubuque;10;9;2;2;24;80;80

Central Ill.;11;12;2;0;24;85;89

Green Bay;10;10;2;1;23;72;82

Ced. Rapids;10;11;2;1;23;72;78

Youngstown;9;9;0;3;21;66;76

Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79

Madison;6;12;1;2;15;39;72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;17;5;1;0;35;76;49

Des Moines;15;8;1;1;32;90;78

Waterloo;14;6;3;1;32;93;73

Sioux City;13;5;3;0;29;74;58

Fargo;12;8;1;2;27;72;74

Sioux Falls;10;7;2;1;23;66;74

Lincoln;7;11;3;1;18;60;79

Omaha;7;13;0;2;16;56;85

GAME TODAY

Fargo at Sioux City

GAMES THURSDAY

Lincoln at Tri-City

Dubuque at Sioux Falls

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Youngstown

Dubuque at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Muskegon at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Madison, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Youngstown

Dubuque at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Fargo

Des Moines at Lincoln

Muskegon at Omaha

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Chicago at Youngstown

Tri-City at Fargo

