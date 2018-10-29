NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;12;8;4;0;16;42;37
Tampa Bay;10;7;2;1;15;33;27
Montreal;10;6;2;2;14;33;25
Boston;11;6;3;2;14;34;27
Buffalo;11;6;4;1;13;30;33
Ottawa;10;4;4;2;10;35;39
Florida;9;2;4;3;7;28;35
Detroit;11;2;7;2;6;25;43
Metropolitan Division
Pittsburgh;9;6;1;2;14;40;26
Carolina;11;6;4;1;13;34;31
Columbus;10;6;4;0;12;36;38
Washington;10;5;3;2;12;39;37
New Jersey;8;5;2;1;11;28;20
N.Y. Islanders;10;5;4;1;11;30;25
Philadelphia;11;4;7;0;8;32;46
N.Y. Rangers;11;3;7;1;7;28;38
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;11;8;3;0;16;38;28
Colorado;12;7;3;2;16;41;27
Winnipeg;12;7;4;1;15;35;32
Chicago;12;6;3;3;15;41;43
Minnesota;11;6;3;2;14;31;32
Dallas;10;5;5;0;10;30;29
St. Louis;10;3;4;3;9;36;39
Pacific Division
San Jose;11;6;3;2;14;38;32
Vancouver;13;7;6;0;14;36;42
Edmonton;10;6;3;1;13;29;30
Calgary;12;6;5;1;13;39;41
Anaheim;12;5;5;2;12;30;34
Vegas;11;5;5;1;11;26;30
Arizona;10;5;5;0;10;26;20
Los Angeles;11;3;7;1;7;22;39
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Calgary 3, Toronto 1
Vancouver 5, Minnesota 2
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAME WEDNESDAY
Chicago at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;8;1;0;0;16;41;24
Central Ill.;6;3;1;0;13;40;35
Dubuque;5;4;1;1;12;40;37
Ced. Rapids;5;2;2;0;12;30;24
Team USA;5;4;0;1;11;37;38
Chicago;4;4;1;0;9;32;40
Green Bay;4;6;1;0;9;30;40
Madison;2;6;0;1;5;17;30
Youngstown;2;6;0;1;5;25;33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;8;1;1;0;17;33;19
Waterloo;5;1;3;1;14;39;33
Des Moines;7;4;0;0;14;40;34
Sioux Falls;6;1;1;1;14;34;32
Sioux City;6;4;0;0;12;37;31
Fargo;4;4;0;2;10;33;35
Lincoln;3;5;1;1;8;28;36
Omaha;3;5;0;1;7;22;37
GAME TODAY
Waterloo at Sioux City, 6:35 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Team USA at Muskegon
GAMES FRIDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Youngstown
Madison at Cedar Rapids
Green Bay at Chicago
Tri-City at Des Moines
Sioux City at Fargo
Omaha at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Youngstown
Omaha at Sioux City
Green Bay at Cedar Rapids
Muskegon at Chicago
Fargo at Sioux Falls
