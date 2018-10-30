Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;11;8;2;1;17;41;30

Toronto;12;8;4;0;16;42;37

Boston;12;7;3;2;16;37;29

Montreal;11;6;3;2;14;34;29

Buffalo;12;6;4;2;14;31;35

Ottawa;11;4;5;2;10;36;44

Detroit;12;3;7;2;8;30;46

Florida;9;2;4;3;7;28;35

Metropolitan Division

Pittsburgh;10;6;2;2;14;43;32

N.Y. Islanders;11;6;4;1;13;36;28

Carolina;12;6;5;1;13;36;34

Washington;10;5;3;2;12;39;37

Columbus;11;6;5;0;12;39;43

New Jersey;9;5;3;1;11;31;28

Philadelphia;12;5;7;0;10;35;48

N.Y. Rangers;12;4;7;1;9;32;41

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

Nashville;12;9;3;0;18;42;29

Colorado;12;7;3;2;16;41;27

Minnesota;12;7;3;2;16;35;35

Winnipeg;12;7;4;1;15;35;32

Chicago;12;6;3;3;15;41;43

Dallas;11;6;5;0;12;34;30

St. Louis;10;3;4;3;9;36;39

Pacific Division

San Jose;12;6;3;3;15;41;36

Calgary;13;7;5;1;15;41;42

Vancouver;13;7;6;0;14;36;42

Edmonton;11;6;4;1;13;32;34

Arizona;11;6;5;0;12;31;21

Anaheim;13;5;6;2;12;32;37

Vegas;12;5;6;1;11;27;34

Los Angeles;11;3;7;1;7;22;39

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Islanders 6, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 5, Columbus 3

Calgary 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Boston 3, Carolina 2

Dallas 4, Montreal 1

Tampa Bay 8, New Jersey 3

Nashville 4, Vegas 1

Minnesota 4, Edmonton 3

Philadelphia 3, Anaheim 2

Arizona 5, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, San Jose 3, SO

GAME TODAY

Chicago at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Winnipeg vs. Florida at Helsinki, Finland, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;8;1;0;0;16;41;24

Central Ill.;6;3;1;0;13;40;35

Dubuque;5;4;1;1;12;40;37

Ced. Rapids;5;2;2;0;12;30;24

Team USA;5;4;0;1;11;37;38

Chicago;4;4;1;0;9;32;40

Green Bay;4;6;1;0;9;30;40

Madison;2;6;0;1;5;17;30

Youngstown;2;6;0;1;5;25;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;8;1;1;0;17;33;19

Waterloo;6;1;3;1;16;45;38

Des Moines;7;4;0;0;14;40;34

Sioux Falls;6;1;1;1;14;34;32

Sioux City;6;4;1;0;13;42;37

Fargo;4;4;0;2;10;33;35

Lincoln;3;5;1;1;8;28;36

Omaha;3;5;0;1;7;22;37

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Waterloo 6, Sioux City 5, OT

GAME THURSDAY

Team USA at Muskegon

GAMES FRIDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Youngstown

Madison at Cedar Rapids

Green Bay at Chicago

Tri-City at Des Moines

Sioux City at Fargo

Omaha at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Youngstown

Omaha at Sioux City

Green Bay at Cedar Rapids

Muskegon at Chicago

Fargo at Sioux Falls

GAME SUNDAY

Sioux Falls at Des Moines

