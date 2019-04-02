clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;80;60;16;4;124;316;218

x-Boston;80;48;23;9;105;253;209

x-Toronto;80;46;27;7;99;280;242

Montreal;80;43;29;8;94;242;229

Florida;80;36;32;12;84;263;274

Detroit;80;32;38;10;74;225;266

Buffalo;80;31;39;10;72;214;268

Ottawa;79;28;45;6;62;234;290

Metropolitan Division

x-Washington;80;47;25;8;102;276;245

x-N.Y. Islanders;80;46;27;7;99;223;195

Pittsburgh;80;43;26;11;97;266;236

Carolina;80;44;29;7;95;238;219

Columbus;80;45;31;4;94;249;228

Philadelphia;80;37;35;8;82;238;270

N.Y. Rangers;79;31;35;13;75;220;262

New Jersey;80;30;40;10;70;217;269

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Winnipeg;80;46;30;4;96;266;239

x-Nashville;80;45;29;6;96;232;210

x-St. Louis;79;43;28;8;94;234;214

x-Dallas;80;42;31;7;91;206;196

Colorado;80;37;29;14;88;255;239

Minnesota;80;37;34;9;83;211;231

Chicago;79;34;33;12;80;258;283

Pacific Division

z-Calgary;80;50;23;7;107;287;221

x-San Jose;80;44;27;9;97;281;257

x-Vegas;80;43;30;7;93;246;221

Arizona;80;38;34;8;84;207;218

Vancouver;80;35;35;10;80;221;248

Edmonton;80;34;37;9;77;227;270

Anaheim;80;33;37;10;76;191;248

Los Angeles;80;30;41;9;69;195;256

x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Nashville 3, Buffalo 2

Boston 6, Columbus 2

Carolina 4, Toronto 1

Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 5, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 6, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 6, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1

Vancouver 4, San Jose 2

GAMES TODAY

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;38;16;3;1;80;217;160

x-Chicago;34;20;4;0;72;226;195

x-Ced. Rapids;33;19;3;2;71;171;148

x-Youngstown;33;20;1;4;71;202;203

x-Team USA;30;19;2;6;68;262;209

x-Dubuque;26;24;4;4;60;180;193

Central Ill.;22;31;3;2;49;167;212

Green Bay;17;32;6;3;43;162;238

Madison;14;37;4;3;35;130;233

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;44;10;3;1;92;219;131

x-Waterloo;36;15;5;2;79;219;166

x-Sioux Falls;36;15;5;2;79;221;185

x-Des Moines;32;21;1;4;69;191;163

x-Fargo;32;22;3;2;69;178;163

Sioux City;29;23;5;2;65;181;187

Omaha;26;24;4;4;60;149;184

Lincoln;11;40;3;4;29;141;246

x-clinched playoff berth

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux City 6, Waterloo 3

Sioux Falls 8, Lincoln 1

GAMES FRIDAY

Chicago at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Youngstown

Tri-City at Sioux City

Omaha at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Team USA at Fargo

Central Illinois at Lincoln

Muskegon at Madison

GAMES SATURDAY

Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Youngstown

Tri-City at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Dubuque

Team USA at Fargo

Muskegon at Green Bay

Central Illinois at Lincoln

Des Moines at Madison

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments