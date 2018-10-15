Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;7;6;1;0;12;33;23

Boston;5;4;1;0;8;22;13

Montreal;5;3;1;1;7;18;13

Ottawa;6;3;2;1;7;24;22

Buffalo;5;3;2;0;6;11;13

Tampa Bay;3;2;1;0;4;11;7

Detroit;6;0;4;2;2;14;30

Florida;3;0;2;1;1;7;10

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;6;4;1;1;9;23;18

New Jersey;3;3;0;0;6;14;4

Columbus;5;3;2;0;6;16;19

Pittsburgh;4;2;1;1;5;15;17

Washington;5;2;2;1;5;20;19

N.Y. Islanders;4;2;2;0;4;11;10

Philadelphia;5;2;3;0;4;16;20

N.Y. Rangers;5;1;4;0;2;12;18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;6;5;1;0;10;19;12

Chicago;5;3;0;2;8;22;21

Colorado;5;3;1;1;7;19;12

Winnipeg;5;3;2;0;6;11;11

Dallas;5;3;2;0;6;18;15

Minnesota;5;1;2;2;4;12;18

St. Louis;5;1;2;2;4;15;20

Pacific Division

Anaheim;6;4;1;1;9;17;14

Calgary;5;3;2;0;6;18;16

Vancouver;5;3;2;0;6;19;17

San Jose;6;2;3;1;5;17;19

Los Angeles;6;2;3;1;5;12;16

Vegas;6;2;4;0;4;11;19

Edmonton;3;1;2;0;2;5;10

Arizona;4;1;3;0;2;3;9

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 4, Los Angeles 1

Ottawa 4, Dallas 1

Montreal 7, Detroit 3

Nashville 4, Minnesota 2

GAMES TODAY

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;6;0;0;0;12;26;11

Ced. Rapids;3;1;1;0;7;15;12

Team USA;3;0;0;1;7;12;9

Dubuque;3;1;1;0;7;20;13

Central Ill.;3;2;1;0;7;22;26

Green Bay;3;4;0;0;6;23;27

Chicago;2;3;1;0;5;20;29

Madison;1;4;0;1;3;11;21

Youngstown;0;4;0;1;1;11;19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;4;0;0;0;8;15;6

Des Moines;4;2;0;0;8;23;18

Sioux Falls;3;1;0;1;7;20;20

Waterloo;2;0;2;1;7;18;15

Sioux City;3;1;0;0;6;17;13

Lincoln;2;3;1;0;5;20;23

Fargo;2;3;0;1;5;18;19

Omaha;2;4;0;0;4;14;24

GAME TODAY

Lincoln at Tri-City

GAME WEDNESDAY

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

GAMES THURSDAY

Youngstown at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Des Moines

Youngstown at Dubuque

Sioux City at Fargo

Madison at Lincoln

Team USA at Central Illinois

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Green Bay

Madison at Sioux Falls

Des Moines at Tri-City

Team USA at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY

Dubuque at Green Bay

Omaha at Tri-City

