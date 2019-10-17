NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;8;6;1;1;13;30;18
Boston;7;5;1;1;11;19;14
Tampa Bay;7;4;2;1;9;27;21
Toronto;8;4;3;1;9;31;28
Montreal;7;3;2;2;8;26;24
Florida;6;2;2;2;6;19;24
Detroit;7;3;4;0;6;18;26
Ottawa;6;1;4;1;3;14;22
Metropolitan Division
Carolina;8;6;2;0;12;28;21
Pittsburgh;7;5;2;0;10;28;18
Washington;8;4;2;2;10;26;26
N.Y. Islanders;7;4;3;0;8;18;18
Columbus;6;3;3;0;6;14;20
Philadelphia;5;2;2;1;5;14;15
N.Y. Rangers;4;2;2;0;4;13;14
New Jersey;7;1;4;2;4;18;31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;6;5;0;1;11;24;15
St. Louis;7;3;1;3;9;22;24
Nashville;7;4;3;0;8;30;28
Winnipeg;9;4;5;0;8;27;33
Chicago;4;1;2;1;3;12;13
Dallas;8;1;6;1;3;15;26
Minnesota;7;1;6;0;2;14;29
Pacific Division
Edmonton;7;6;1;0;12;29;19
Anaheim;7;5;2;0;10;18;12
Vegas;8;5;3;0;10;29;21
Calgary;8;4;3;1;9;23;22
Vancouver;6;4;2;0;8;22;14
Arizona;6;3;2;1;7;16;11
San Jose;7;3;4;0;6;18;24
Los Angeles;7;2;5;0;4;20;31
LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT
San Jose 5, Carolina 2
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, SO
Montreal 4, Minnesota 0
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, Winnipeg 1
Calgary 5, Detroit 1
Arizona 5, Nashville 2
Vegas 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 0
GAMES TODAY
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Vancouver at New Jersey, noon
Montreal at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;5;0;0;0;10;13;7
Lincoln;4;2;0;0;8;25;18
Fargo;3;1;1;0;7;14;15
Des Moines;3;3;0;0;6;22;19
Omaha;2;3;1;0;5;14;20
Sioux City;2;2;0;0;4;10;12
Tri-City;1;3;1;1;4;11;16
Sioux Falls;1;4;1;0;3;20;28
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;5;1;0;0;10;27;16
Dubuque;4;0;0;0;8;14;7
Ced. Rapids;4;1;0;0;8;26;12
Youngstown;3;2;2;0;8;25;32
Green Bay;3;3;0;0;6;17;17
Team USA;2;4;0;0;4;19;30
Muskegon;2;4;0;0;4;22;20
Madison;1;5;0;0;2;18;28
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Des Moines 4, Lincoln 2
Fargo 4, Sioux Falls 3, OT
GAMES TODAY
Green Bay at Team USA
Omaha at Cedar Rapids
Muskegon at Chicago
Tri-City at Sioux City
Dubuque at Des Moines
Youngstown at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Muskegon
Madison at Team USA
Team USA at Chicago
Dubuque at Sioux City
Youngstown at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Omaha
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
GAMES SUNDAY
Madison at Team USA
Cedar Rapids at Tri-City
