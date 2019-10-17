clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;8;6;1;1;13;30;18

Boston;7;5;1;1;11;19;14

Tampa Bay;7;4;2;1;9;27;21

Toronto;8;4;3;1;9;31;28

Montreal;7;3;2;2;8;26;24

Florida;6;2;2;2;6;19;24

Detroit;7;3;4;0;6;18;26

Ottawa;6;1;4;1;3;14;22

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;8;6;2;0;12;28;21

Pittsburgh;7;5;2;0;10;28;18

Washington;8;4;2;2;10;26;26

N.Y. Islanders;7;4;3;0;8;18;18

Columbus;6;3;3;0;6;14;20

Philadelphia;5;2;2;1;5;14;15

N.Y. Rangers;4;2;2;0;4;13;14

New Jersey;7;1;4;2;4;18;31

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;6;5;0;1;11;24;15

St. Louis;7;3;1;3;9;22;24

Nashville;7;4;3;0;8;30;28

Winnipeg;9;4;5;0;8;27;33

Chicago;4;1;2;1;3;12;13

Dallas;8;1;6;1;3;15;26

Minnesota;7;1;6;0;2;14;29

Pacific Division

Edmonton;7;6;1;0;12;29;19

Anaheim;7;5;2;0;10;18;12

Vegas;8;5;3;0;10;29;21

Calgary;8;4;3;1;9;23;22

Vancouver;6;4;2;0;8;22;14

Arizona;6;3;2;1;7;16;11

San Jose;7;3;4;0;6;18;24

Los Angeles;7;2;5;0;4;20;31

LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT

San Jose 5, Carolina 2

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, SO

Montreal 4, Minnesota 0

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 3, Winnipeg 1

Calgary 5, Detroit 1

Arizona 5, Nashville 2

Vegas 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 0

GAMES TODAY

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Vancouver at New Jersey, noon

Montreal at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;5;0;0;0;10;13;7

Lincoln;4;2;0;0;8;25;18

Fargo;3;1;1;0;7;14;15

Des Moines;3;3;0;0;6;22;19

Omaha;2;3;1;0;5;14;20

Sioux City;2;2;0;0;4;10;12

Tri-City;1;3;1;1;4;11;16

Sioux Falls;1;4;1;0;3;20;28

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;5;1;0;0;10;27;16

Dubuque;4;0;0;0;8;14;7

Ced. Rapids;4;1;0;0;8;26;12

Youngstown;3;2;2;0;8;25;32

Green Bay;3;3;0;0;6;17;17

Team USA;2;4;0;0;4;19;30

Muskegon;2;4;0;0;4;22;20

Madison;1;5;0;0;2;18;28

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines 4, Lincoln 2

Fargo 4, Sioux Falls 3, OT

GAMES TODAY

Green Bay at Team USA

Omaha at Cedar Rapids

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux City

Dubuque at Des Moines

Youngstown at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Muskegon

Madison at Team USA

Team USA at Chicago

Dubuque at Sioux City

Youngstown at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Omaha

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAMES SUNDAY

Madison at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Tri-City

