NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;37;28;7;2;58;154;106

Toronto;37;25;10;2;52;140;103

Buffalo;37;21;11;5;47;111;105

Boston;37;20;13;4;44;105;96

Montreal;37;19;13;5;43;115;117

Florida;35;15;14;6;36;115;125

Detroit;38;15;17;6;36;109;126

Ottawa;37;15;18;4;34;118;144

Metropolitan Division

Washington;35;22;10;3;47;129;103

Columbus;36;21;12;3;45;117;109

Pittsburgh;36;18;12;6;42;119;110

N.Y. Islanders;35;18;13;4;40;101;98

N.Y. Rangers;35;15;14;6;36;102;115

Carolina;35;15;15;5;35;90;103

Philadelphia;35;15;16;4;34;104;125

New Jersey;35;12;16;7;31;102;125

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;36;24;10;2;50;128;101

Nashville;37;22;13;2;46;111;95

Colorado;37;19;12;6;44;129;115

Dallas;37;18;16;3;39;99;102

Minnesota;35;17;15;3;37;103;99

St. Louis;34;14;16;4;32;96;114

Chicago;39;13;20;6;32;111;145

Pacific Division

Calgary;37;22;12;3;47;127;103

San Jose;38;19;12;7;45;124;115

Vegas;39;20;15;4;44;117;112

Anaheim;38;19;14;5;43;95;109

Edmonton;36;18;15;3;39;102;111

Vancouver;39;17;18;4;38;117;125

Arizona;36;16;18;2;34;93;101

Los Angeles;37;14;20;3;31;86;112

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;20;5;1;0;41;118;65

Chicago;15;9;1;0;31;90;86

Dubuque;11;9;3;3;28;90;91

Ced. Rapids;12;11;2;1;27;80;80

Central Ill.;12;13;2;0;26;90;96

Youngstown;10;11;0;3;23;77;92

Green Bay;10;12;2;1;23;75;93

Team USA;9;9;1;2;21;77;80

Madison;6;14;1;2;15;42;80

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;19;6;1;0;39;83;58

Des Moines;17;8;1;2;37;97;81

Waterloo;16;6;3;1;36;103;80

Sioux City;14;7;3;0;31;82;68

Fargo;14;9;1;2;31;82;78

Sioux Falls;13;8;2;1;29;82;83

Omaha;8;14;0;2;18;57;89

Lincoln;7;14;3;1;18;67;92

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Green Bay

Des Moines at Omaha

GAMES FRIDAY

Madison at Muskegon

Youngstown at Cedar Rapids

Sioux City at Fargo

Lincoln at Tri-City

Chicago at Central Illinois

GAMES SATURDAY

Youngstown at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Lincoln at Sioux City

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids

Team USA at Chicago

Green Bay at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Omaha at Tri-City

GAME SUNDAY

Youngstown at Dubuque

