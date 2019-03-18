NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Tampa Bay;73;56;13;4;116;287;191
Boston;72;43;20;9;95;216;185
Toronto;72;43;24;5;91;259;216
Montreal;72;37;28;7;81;212;212
Florida;72;32;28;12;76;234;242
Buffalo;72;31;32;9;71;200;233
Detroit;72;25;37;10;60;195;247
Ottawa;72;25;41;6;56;213;263
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;72;42;23;7;91;206;173
Washington;72;42;23;7;91;248;225
Pittsburgh;73;39;24;10;88;249;220
Carolina;71;39;25;7;85;212;196
Columbus;72;40;28;4;84;220;210
Philadelphia;72;35;29;8;78;222;241
N.Y. Rangers;72;28;31;13;69;202;241
New Jersey;73;27;37;9;63;204;249
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;72;43;25;4;90;246;213
Nashville;73;41;27;5;87;219;195
St. Louis;72;37;27;8;82;207;198
Dallas;72;37;29;6;80;181;178
Minnesota;73;34;30;9;77;199;214
Chicago;72;32;30;10;74;243;263
Colorado;72;31;29;12;74;229;223
Pacific Division
x-Calgary;72;44;21;7;95;256;206
San Jose;73;43;22;8;94;261;229
Vegas;73;41;27;5;87;227;203
Arizona;73;36;31;6;78;196;204
Vancouver;73;31;32;10;72;199;225
Edmonton;72;32;33;7;71;204;237
Anaheim;74;30;35;9;69;173;227
Los Angeles;72;25;39;8;58;170;230
x-clinched playoff spot
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 1
Vancouver 3, Chicago 2, OT
Vegas 7, San Jose 3
Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2
GAMES TODAY
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 8 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Muskegon;36;14;3;1;76;204;145
x-Youngstown;30;18;1;4;65;186;182
Chicago;31;19;2;0;64;200;177
Ced. Rapids;30;18;2;2;64;159;135
Team USA;26;18;2;5;59;228;191
Dubuque;24;21;3;4;55;163;167
Central Ill.;22;27;3;2;49;157;192
Green Bay;15;28;6;3;39;146;213
Madison;12;35;4;2;30;112;216
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
x-Tri-City;40;10;2;1;83;199;118
Waterloo;33;14;4;1;71;195;142
Sioux Falls;32;13;5;2;71;195;169
Des Moines;30;19;1;4;65;172;148
Fargo;28;21;2;2;60;154;149
Sioux City;24;21;5;2;55;155;165
Omaha;23;22;4;4;54;134;171
Lincoln;11;35;3;3;28;133;212
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Green Bay
Lincoln at Tri-City
GAME WEDNESDAY
Dubuque at Madison
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Team USA
Youngstown at Muskegon
Tri-City at Dubuque
Central Illinois at Fargo
Chicago at Green Bay
Sioux City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Team USA
Lincoln at Muskegon
Tri-City at Dubuque
Central Illinois at Fargo
Madison at Green Bay
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
