NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Tampa Bay;73;56;13;4;116;287;191

Boston;72;43;20;9;95;216;185

Toronto;72;43;24;5;91;259;216

Montreal;72;37;28;7;81;212;212

Florida;72;32;28;12;76;234;242

Buffalo;72;31;32;9;71;200;233

Detroit;72;25;37;10;60;195;247

Ottawa;72;25;41;6;56;213;263

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;72;42;23;7;91;206;173

Washington;72;42;23;7;91;248;225

Pittsburgh;73;39;24;10;88;249;220

Carolina;71;39;25;7;85;212;196

Columbus;72;40;28;4;84;220;210

Philadelphia;72;35;29;8;78;222;241

N.Y. Rangers;72;28;31;13;69;202;241

New Jersey;73;27;37;9;63;204;249

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;72;43;25;4;90;246;213

Nashville;73;41;27;5;87;219;195

St. Louis;72;37;27;8;82;207;198

Dallas;72;37;29;6;80;181;178

Minnesota;73;34;30;9;77;199;214

Chicago;72;32;30;10;74;243;263

Colorado;72;31;29;12;74;229;223

Pacific Division

x-Calgary;72;44;21;7;95;256;206

San Jose;73;43;22;8;94;261;229

Vegas;73;41;27;5;87;227;203

Arizona;73;36;31;6;78;196;204

Vancouver;73;31;32;10;72;199;225

Edmonton;72;32;33;7;71;204;237

Anaheim;74;30;35;9;69;173;227

Los Angeles;72;25;39;8;58;170;230

x-clinched playoff spot

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 1

Vancouver 3, Chicago 2, OT

Vegas 7, San Jose 3

Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 8 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;36;14;3;1;76;204;145

x-Youngstown;30;18;1;4;65;186;182

Chicago;31;19;2;0;64;200;177

Ced. Rapids;30;18;2;2;64;159;135

Team USA;26;18;2;5;59;228;191

Dubuque;24;21;3;4;55;163;167

Central Ill.;22;27;3;2;49;157;192

Green Bay;15;28;6;3;39;146;213

Madison;12;35;4;2;30;112;216

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;40;10;2;1;83;199;118

Waterloo;33;14;4;1;71;195;142

Sioux Falls;32;13;5;2;71;195;169

Des Moines;30;19;1;4;65;172;148

Fargo;28;21;2;2;60;154;149

Sioux City;24;21;5;2;55;155;165

Omaha;23;22;4;4;54;134;171

Lincoln;11;35;3;3;28;133;212

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Green Bay

Lincoln at Tri-City

GAME WEDNESDAY

Dubuque at Madison

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Team USA

Youngstown at Muskegon

Tri-City at Dubuque

Central Illinois at Fargo

Chicago at Green Bay

Sioux City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Team USA

Lincoln at Muskegon

Tri-City at Dubuque

Central Illinois at Fargo

Madison at Green Bay

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

