NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;38;22;7;9;53;130;100

Toronto;38;20;14;4;44;133;122

Montreal;37;18;13;6;42;121;117

Florida;36;18;13;5;41;127;121

Buffalo;38;17;14;7;41;115;119

Tampa Bay;35;18;13;4;40;124;111

Ottawa;38;16;18;4;36;106;123

Detroit;38;9;26;3;21;82;150

Metropolitan Division

Washington;38;26;7;5;57;137;111

N.Y. Islanders;35;23;9;3;49;105;91

Philadelphia;37;21;11;5;47;121;106

Pittsburgh;36;21;11;4;46;120;96

Carolina;37;22;13;2;46;124;102

Columbus;37;17;14;6;40;98;106

N.Y. Rangers;36;17;15;4;38;114;118

New Jersey;36;12;19;5;29;91;128

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;38;24;8;6;54;118;99

Colorado;37;23;11;3;49;134;103

Winnipeg;37;21;14;2;44;113;107

Dallas;38;20;14;4;44;100;97

Nashville;36;18;12;6;42;126;116

Minnesota;38;18;15;5;41;118;126

Chicago;38;15;17;6;36;105;125

Pacific Division

Arizona;39;21;14;4;46;112;99

Vegas;40;20;14;6;46;122;118

Edmonton;40;20;16;4;44;117;124

Calgary;39;19;15;5;43;104;116

Vancouver;38;19;15;4;42;124;115

Anaheim;37;15;18;4;34;96;114

San Jose;38;16;20;2;34;101;133

Los Angeles;39;15;20;4;34;99;124

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

L.A. Kings at San Jose, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;18;5;1;0;37;76;54

Fargo;13;7;1;1;28;67;67

Des Moines;12;10;1;2;27;84;86

Lincoln;11;10;1;2;25;84;87

Tri-City;10;12;2;2;24;64;77

Omaha;9;9;5;0;23;64;65

Sioux City;9;11;4;0;22;69;76

Sioux Falls;9;11;3;0;21;63;84

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;19;4;1;0;39;111;70

Team USA;19;7;0;0;38;113;88

Dubuque;18;3;1;0;37;78;45

Youngstown;11;10;4;0;26;78;95

Green Bay;11;10;1;3;26;86;77

Ced. Rapids;10;13;1;0;21;78;75

Muskegon;9;13;2;0;20;78;91

Madison;5;19;1;0;11;62;118

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Fargo

Omaha at Sioux Falls

Sioux City at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux City

Lincoln at Fargo

Omaha at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Youngstown at Chicago

Team USA at Dubuque

