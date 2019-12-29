clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;40;24;7;9;57;136;102

Toronto;40;21;14;5;47;142;131

Florida;38;20;13;5;45;138;130

Tampa Bay;37;20;13;4;44;131;116

Montreal;39;18;15;6;42;130;128

Buffalo;40;17;16;7;41;117;125

Ottawa;39;16;18;5;37;109;127

Detroit;40;9;28;3;21;87;157

Metropolitan Division

Washington;40;27;8;5;59;143;118

N.Y. Islanders;37;24;10;3;51;110;97

Pittsburgh;38;23;11;4;50;131;102

Philadelphia;39;22;12;5;49;124;113

Carolina;39;23;14;2;48;133;111

N.Y. Rangers;38;19;15;4;42;124;125

Columbus;39;17;14;8;42;101;111

New Jersey;38;13;19;6;32;99;136

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;40;26;8;6;58;127;104

Colorado;39;23;12;4;50;140;112

Dallas;40;22;14;4;48;107;101

Winnipeg;39;21;15;3;45;118;116

Minnesota;40;19;16;5;43;125;133

Nashville;38;18;14;6;42;132;127

Chicago;40;17;17;6;40;113;129

Pacific Division

Vegas;42;21;15;6;48;129;123

Arizona;41;21;15;4;46;115;107

Vancouver;40;21;15;4;46;132;119

Calgary;41;20;16;5;45;111;122

Edmonton;41;20;17;4;44;118;129

San Jose;40;17;20;3;37;109;137

Anaheim;39;16;18;5;37;102;119

Los Angeles;41;16;21;4;36;104;129

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2

Vegas 4, Arizona 1

San Jose 6, Philadelphia 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 1

Chicago 3, Columbus 2, SO

New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Minnesota 1

Boston 3, Buffalo 2

Florida 6, Montreal 5

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1

Dallas 4, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Vancouver 4, Calgary 2

GAME TODAY

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Boston at New Jersey, noon

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, noon

Anaheim at Vegas, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;20;5;1;0;41;87;59

Fargo;13;8;2;1;29;73;77

Lincoln;13;10;1;2;29;94;93

Tri-City;12;12;2;2;28;77;86

Omaha;11;9;5;0;27;72;68

Des Moines;12;12;1;2;27;89;97

Sioux City;9;12;4;1;23;78;89

Sioux Falls;9;13;3;0;21;66;92

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;21;4;1;0;43;127;76

Dubuque;19;5;1;0;39;91;60

Team USA;20;7;0;0;40;120;93

Green Bay;11;10;1;3;26;86;77

Youngstown;11;12;4;0;26;84;111

Ced. Rapids;11;14;1;0;23;86;83

Muskegon;10;14;2;0;22;84;97

Madison;6;20;1;0;13;68;124

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 7, Youngstown 1

Team USA 7, Dubuque 5

GAME TODAY

Team USA at Green Bay

GAMES TUESDAY

Madison at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Tri-City

Team USA at Green Bay

Cedar Rapids at Fargo

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

Youngstown at Muskegon

Omaha at Sioux City

GAME THURSDAY

Chicago at Green Bay

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago

Madison at Youngstown

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Des Moines

Omaha at Lincoln

Team USA at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Des Moines

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids

Sioux City at Fargo

Team USA at Sioux Falls

