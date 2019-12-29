NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;40;24;7;9;57;136;102
Toronto;40;21;14;5;47;142;131
Florida;38;20;13;5;45;138;130
Tampa Bay;37;20;13;4;44;131;116
Montreal;39;18;15;6;42;130;128
Buffalo;40;17;16;7;41;117;125
Ottawa;39;16;18;5;37;109;127
Detroit;40;9;28;3;21;87;157
Metropolitan Division
Washington;40;27;8;5;59;143;118
N.Y. Islanders;37;24;10;3;51;110;97
Pittsburgh;38;23;11;4;50;131;102
Philadelphia;39;22;12;5;49;124;113
Carolina;39;23;14;2;48;133;111
N.Y. Rangers;38;19;15;4;42;124;125
Columbus;39;17;14;8;42;101;111
New Jersey;38;13;19;6;32;99;136
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;40;26;8;6;58;127;104
Colorado;39;23;12;4;50;140;112
Dallas;40;22;14;4;48;107;101
Winnipeg;39;21;15;3;45;118;116
Minnesota;40;19;16;5;43;125;133
Nashville;38;18;14;6;42;132;127
Chicago;40;17;17;6;40;113;129
Pacific Division
Vegas;42;21;15;6;48;129;123
Arizona;41;21;15;4;46;115;107
Vancouver;40;21;15;4;46;132;119
Calgary;41;20;16;5;45;111;122
Edmonton;41;20;17;4;44;118;129
San Jose;40;17;20;3;37;109;137
Anaheim;39;16;18;5;37;102;119
Los Angeles;41;16;21;4;36;104;129
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2
Vegas 4, Arizona 1
San Jose 6, Philadelphia 1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 1
Chicago 3, Columbus 2, SO
New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Minnesota 1
Boston 3, Buffalo 2
Florida 6, Montreal 5
Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1
Dallas 4, Arizona 2
Philadelphia 2, Anaheim 1, OT
Vancouver 4, Calgary 2
GAME TODAY
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Boston at New Jersey, noon
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, noon
Anaheim at Vegas, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;20;5;1;0;41;87;59
Fargo;13;8;2;1;29;73;77
Lincoln;13;10;1;2;29;94;93
Tri-City;12;12;2;2;28;77;86
Omaha;11;9;5;0;27;72;68
Des Moines;12;12;1;2;27;89;97
Sioux City;9;12;4;1;23;78;89
Sioux Falls;9;13;3;0;21;66;92
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;21;4;1;0;43;127;76
Dubuque;19;5;1;0;39;91;60
Team USA;20;7;0;0;40;120;93
Green Bay;11;10;1;3;26;86;77
Youngstown;11;12;4;0;26;84;111
Ced. Rapids;11;14;1;0;23;86;83
Muskegon;10;14;2;0;22;84;97
Madison;6;20;1;0;13;68;124
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 7, Youngstown 1
Team USA 7, Dubuque 5
GAME TODAY
Team USA at Green Bay
GAMES TUESDAY
Madison at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Tri-City
Team USA at Green Bay
Cedar Rapids at Fargo
Des Moines at Sioux Falls
Youngstown at Muskegon
Omaha at Sioux City
GAME THURSDAY
Chicago at Green Bay
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago
Madison at Youngstown
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids
Tri-City at Des Moines
Omaha at Lincoln
Team USA at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Des Moines
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids
Sioux City at Fargo
Team USA at Sioux Falls
