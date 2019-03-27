Try 3 months for $3
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;77;59;14;4;122;306;206

x-Boston;77;47;21;9;103;243;197

Toronto;77;45;25;7;97;275;233

Montreal;77;41;28;8;90;233;220

Florida;77;33;32;12;78;249;268

Buffalo;76;31;36;9;71;207;251

Detroit;76;28;38;10;66;206;258

Ottawa;76;27;43;6;60;226;278

Metropolitan Division

Washington;77;45;24;8;98;264;235

N.Y. Islanders;77;44;26;7;95;212;188

Pittsburgh;77;42;24;11;95;261;228

Carolina;76;42;27;7;91;226;210

Columbus;76;42;30;4;88;232;218

Philadelphia;77;37;32;8;82;234;256

N.Y. Rangers;76;29;34;13;71;211;256

New Jersey;77;29;39;9;67;211;260

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Winnipeg;76;45;27;4;94;256;223

x-Nashville;77;43;28;6;92;224;202

St. Louis;76;41;27;8;90;226;206

Dallas;77;40;31;6;86;195;189

Colorado;77;35;29;13;83;244;232

Minnesota;77;35;33;9;79;203;224

Chicago;76;33;33;10;76;248;272

Pacific Division

x-Calgary;77;47;23;7;101;269;215

x-San Jose;76;43;24;9;95;268;240

Vegas;77;42;28;6;90;238;213

Arizona;77;37;33;7;81;200;212

Edmonton;76;34;34;8;76;221;253

Vancouver;77;32;35;10;74;211;242

Anaheim;78;32;36;10;74;185;241

Los Angeles;76;28;40;8;64;185;243

x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 4, SO

Boston 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Dallas 2, Calgary 1

Colorado 4, Vegas 3

GAMES TODAY

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;37;15;3;1;78;209;153

x-Chicago;34;19;3;0;71;217;183

x-Ced. Rapids;32;18;3;2;69;165;140

x-Youngstown;31;19;1;4;67;193;189

x-Team USA;29;18;2;5;65;248;200

Dubuque;25;22;4;4;58;171;177

Central Ill.;22;29;3;2;49;161;201

Green Bay;16;31;6;3;41;156;232

Madison;13;37;4;2;32;122;225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;43;10;2;1;89;211;125

x-Waterloo;34;14;5;2;75;204;152

x-Sioux Falls;34;14;5;2;75;207;180

Des Moines;30;21;1;4;65;179;162

Fargo;30;22;2;2;64;165;158

Sioux City;26;22;5;2;59;165;173

Omaha;24;23;4;4;56;139;175

Lincoln;11;37;3;4;29;139;226

x-clinched playoff berth

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Team USA 6, Youngstown 2

Cedar Rapids 1, Chicago 0, OT

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:15 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Tri-City at Sioux City

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Madison at Chicago

Lincoln at Des Moines

Omaha at Green Bay

Fargo at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Tri-City at Sioux City

Des Moines at Dubuque

Omaha at Green Bay

Fargo at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls

Muskegon at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY

Omaha at Madison

Fargo at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Dubuque

Team USA at Youngstown

