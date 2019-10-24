clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;11;8;2;1;17;40;30

Boston;9;6;1;2;14;26;20

Florida;10;4;2;4;12;35;39

Toronto;11;5;4;2;12;40;39

Tampa Bay;9;5;3;1;11;32;29

Montreal;10;4;4;2;10;36;34

Detroit;10;3;7;0;6;23;38

Ottawa;9;2;6;1;5;22;31

Metropolitan Division

Washington;12;7;2;3;17;44;38

Carolina;10;6;3;1;13;33;29

N.Y. Islanders;9;6;3;0;12;25;22

Columbus;10;5;3;2;12;26;32

Pittsburgh;11;6;5;0;12;36;30

Philadelphia;8;4;3;1;9;25;22

N.Y. Rangers;8;3;4;1;7;25;27

New Jersey;8;2;4;2;6;19;31

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;9;7;1;1;15;36;24

Nashville;10;6;3;1;13;42;32

St. Louis;10;5;2;3;13;32;32

Winnipeg;11;5;6;0;10;30;36

Dallas;12;4;7;1;9;25;33

Chicago;8;2;4;2;6;20;26

Minnesota;10;3;7;0;6;21;36

Pacific Division

Edmonton;11;8;2;1;17;35;27

Vegas;11;7;4;0;14;36;28

Calgary;12;6;5;1;13;35;37

Vancouver;9;6;3;0;12;30;19

Anaheim;11;6;5;0;12;25;24

Arizona;9;5;3;1;11;26;19

San Jose;10;4;5;1;9;28;34

Los Angeles;10;4;6;0;8;29;39

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 2

San Jose 4, Montreal 2

Columbus 4, Carolina 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 5, Los Angeles 2

Nashville 4, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1

Dallas 2, Anaheim 1

Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT

Calgary 6, Florida 5, SO

GAMES TODAY

Colorado at Vegas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Chicago at Carolina, noon

Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, CAN, SK, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;6;0;0;0;12;22;8

Lincoln;5;2;0;1;11;33;25

Fargo;3;1;1;0;7;14;15

Des Moines;3;4;0;1;7;27;33

Omaha;3;4;1;0;7;21;27

Sioux City;3;3;0;0;6;18;15

Tri-City;2;5;1;1;6;18;28

Sioux Falls;2;4;1;0;5;22;29

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Dubuque;6;0;0;0;12;20;11

Chicago;5;2;1;0;11;34;26

Ced. Rapids;5;3;0;0;10;35;23

Youngstown;4;3;2;0;10;32;40

Team USA;5;5;0;0;10;38;42

Muskegon;4;4;0;0;8;30;25

Green Bay;4;4;0;0;8;25;25

Madison;1;7;0;0;2;20;37

GAMES TODAY

Green Bay at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Lincoln at Sioux City

Chicago at Fargo

Tri-City at Omaha

Muskegon at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Team USA

Green Bay at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Sioux City

Chicago at Fargo

Tri-City at Omaha

Muskegon at Sioux Falls

GAME SUNDAY

Green Bay at Madison

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments