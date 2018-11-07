Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;15;11;3;1;23;55;40

Toronto;15;10;5;0;20;51;40

Boston;14;8;4;2;18;39;31

Montreal;15;8;5;2;18;48;45

Buffalo;15;7;6;2;16;43;44

Ottawa;15;6;6;3;15;52;62

Detroit;15;5;8;2;12;40;55

Florida;11;3;5;3;9;34;41

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;14;8;4;2;18;45;34

Washington;14;7;4;3;17;52;50

Columbus;15;8;6;1;17;50;52

Pittsburgh;14;6;5;3;15;47;47

Philadelphia;15;7;7;1;15;48;56

N.Y. Rangers;15;7;7;1;15;43;47

Carolina;15;6;7;2;14;40;45

New Jersey;13;6;6;1;13;42;43

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;15;12;3;0;24;51;31

Minnesota;14;8;4;2;18;43;40

Winnipeg;14;8;5;1;17;41;38

Dallas;15;8;6;1;17;42;40

Colorado;15;7;5;3;17;53;44

Chicago;15;6;6;3;15;46;56

St. Louis;13;5;5;3;13;46;48

Pacific Division

San Jose;15;8;4;3;19;50;46

Calgary;16;9;6;1;19;54;53

Vancouver;16;9;6;1;19;49;53

Edmonton;15;8;6;1;17;44;46

Anaheim;17;7;7;3;17;41;48

Arizona;13;7;6;0;14;37;29

Vegas;15;6;8;1;13;34;42

Los Angeles;14;5;8;1;11;32;46

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 2, Pittsburgh 1

Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Anaheim 3, Calgary 2

GAMES TODAY

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

New Jersey at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

