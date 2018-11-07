NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;15;11;3;1;23;55;40
Toronto;15;10;5;0;20;51;40
Boston;14;8;4;2;18;39;31
Montreal;15;8;5;2;18;48;45
Buffalo;15;7;6;2;16;43;44
Ottawa;15;6;6;3;15;52;62
Detroit;15;5;8;2;12;40;55
Florida;11;3;5;3;9;34;41
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;14;8;4;2;18;45;34
Washington;14;7;4;3;17;52;50
Columbus;15;8;6;1;17;50;52
Pittsburgh;14;6;5;3;15;47;47
Philadelphia;15;7;7;1;15;48;56
N.Y. Rangers;15;7;7;1;15;43;47
Carolina;15;6;7;2;14;40;45
New Jersey;13;6;6;1;13;42;43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;15;12;3;0;24;51;31
Minnesota;14;8;4;2;18;43;40
Winnipeg;14;8;5;1;17;41;38
Dallas;15;8;6;1;17;42;40
Colorado;15;7;5;3;17;53;44
Chicago;15;6;6;3;15;46;56
St. Louis;13;5;5;3;13;46;48
Pacific Division
San Jose;15;8;4;3;19;50;46
Calgary;16;9;6;1;19;54;53
Vancouver;16;9;6;1;19;49;53
Edmonton;15;8;6;1;17;44;46
Anaheim;17;7;7;3;17;41;48
Arizona;13;7;6;0;14;37;29
Vegas;15;6;8;1;13;34;42
Los Angeles;14;5;8;1;11;32;46
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 2, Pittsburgh 1
Nashville 4, Colorado 1
Anaheim 3, Calgary 2
GAMES TODAY
Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
New Jersey at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
