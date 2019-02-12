NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;57;42;11;4;88;223;159
Toronto;56;35;18;3;73;200;159
Boston;57;32;17;8;72;168;148
Montreal;56;31;18;7;69;172;162
Buffalo;56;28;21;7;63;165;171
Florida;55;23;24;8;54;168;192
Detroit;57;22;28;7;51;159;188
Ottawa;56;21;30;5;47;173;205
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;56;33;17;6;72;161;136
Washington;57;31;19;7;69;192;183
Columbus;55;32;20;3;67;180;167
Pittsburgh;56;29;20;7;65;193;173
Carolina;57;29;22;6;64;167;164
Philadelphia;57;26;24;7;59;167;190
N.Y. Rangers;56;24;24;8;56;159;186
New Jersey;56;21;27;8;50;162;194
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;57;36;18;3;75;198;163
Nashville;59;33;21;5;71;182;154
Dallas;56;29;22;5;63;145;140
St. Louis;55;28;22;5;61;163;162
Minnesota;57;27;25;5;59;160;167
Colorado;56;22;23;11;55;182;188
Chicago;57;23;25;9;55;185;209
Pacific Division
San Jose;57;34;16;7;75;210;177
Calgary;56;34;16;6;74;205;167
Vegas;58;32;22;4;66;172;162
Vancouver;57;25;25;7;57;164;181
Arizona;56;25;26;5;55;1450;163
Edmonton;55;24;26;5;53;159;184
Los Angeles;56;23;28;5;51;136;171
Anaheim;56;21;26;9;51;127;182
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Columbus 3, Washington 0
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Dallas 3, Florida 0
Boston 6, Chicago 3
Tampa Bay 6, Calgary 3
Carolina 4, Ottawa 1
Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4
Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
St. Louis 8, New Jersey 3
Detroit 3, Nashville 2
Toronto 5, Colorado 2
Arizona 5, Vegas 2
GAMES TODAY
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Florida, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;30;9;2;1;63;168;109
Chicago;26;14;1;0;53;161;134
Youngstown;21;16;1;3;46;137;154
Dubuque;19;16;3;4;45;128;135
Ced. Rapids;20;16;2;2;44;117;110
Central Ill.;17;21;2;1;37;131;149
Team USA;16;13;2;3;37;133;131
Green Bay;14;20;5;1;34;113;152
Madison;8;27;3;2;21;78;153
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;31;9;1;1;64;151;95
Waterloo;27;11;3;1;58;157;119
Sioux Falls;26;10;3;1;56;153;132
Des Moines;24;14;1;4;53;144;122
Fargo;22;15;2;2;48;127;123
Sioux City;19;14;5;2;45;127;124
Omaha;16;19;2;4;38;106;140
Lincoln;10;27;3;2;25;114;163
GAME THURSDAY
Sioux City at Lincoln
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Team USA
Team USA at Youngstown
Muskegon at Chicago
Green Bay at Dubuque
Cedar Rapids at Madison
Tri-City at Central Illinois
Sioux City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Youngstown
Sioux Falls at Muskegon
Team USA at Chicago
Lincoln at Fargo
Madison at Green Bay
Des Moines at Omaha
Tri-City at Central Illinois
GAMES SUNDAY
Tri-City at Waterloo, 3:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Madison
Sioux Falls at Muskegon
Cedar Rapids at Green Bay
Lincoln at Fargo
