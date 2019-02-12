Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;57;42;11;4;88;223;159

Toronto;56;35;18;3;73;200;159

Boston;57;32;17;8;72;168;148

Montreal;56;31;18;7;69;172;162

Buffalo;56;28;21;7;63;165;171

Florida;55;23;24;8;54;168;192

Detroit;57;22;28;7;51;159;188

Ottawa;56;21;30;5;47;173;205

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;56;33;17;6;72;161;136

Washington;57;31;19;7;69;192;183

Columbus;55;32;20;3;67;180;167

Pittsburgh;56;29;20;7;65;193;173

Carolina;57;29;22;6;64;167;164

Philadelphia;57;26;24;7;59;167;190

N.Y. Rangers;56;24;24;8;56;159;186

New Jersey;56;21;27;8;50;162;194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;57;36;18;3;75;198;163

Nashville;59;33;21;5;71;182;154

Dallas;56;29;22;5;63;145;140

St. Louis;55;28;22;5;61;163;162

Minnesota;57;27;25;5;59;160;167

Colorado;56;22;23;11;55;182;188

Chicago;57;23;25;9;55;185;209

Pacific Division

San Jose;57;34;16;7;75;210;177

Calgary;56;34;16;6;74;205;167

Vegas;58;32;22;4;66;172;162

Vancouver;57;25;25;7;57;164;181

Arizona;56;25;26;5;55;1450;163

Edmonton;55;24;26;5;53;159;184

Los Angeles;56;23;28;5;51;136;171

Anaheim;56;21;26;9;51;127;182

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 3, Washington 0

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Dallas 3, Florida 0

Boston 6, Chicago 3

Tampa Bay 6, Calgary 3

Carolina 4, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

St. Louis 8, New Jersey 3

Detroit 3, Nashville 2

Toronto 5, Colorado 2

Arizona 5, Vegas 2

GAMES TODAY

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;30;9;2;1;63;168;109

Chicago;26;14;1;0;53;161;134

Youngstown;21;16;1;3;46;137;154

Dubuque;19;16;3;4;45;128;135

Ced. Rapids;20;16;2;2;44;117;110

Central Ill.;17;21;2;1;37;131;149

Team USA;16;13;2;3;37;133;131

Green Bay;14;20;5;1;34;113;152

Madison;8;27;3;2;21;78;153

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;31;9;1;1;64;151;95

Waterloo;27;11;3;1;58;157;119

Sioux Falls;26;10;3;1;56;153;132

Des Moines;24;14;1;4;53;144;122

Fargo;22;15;2;2;48;127;123

Sioux City;19;14;5;2;45;127;124

Omaha;16;19;2;4;38;106;140

Lincoln;10;27;3;2;25;114;163

GAME THURSDAY

Sioux City at Lincoln

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Team USA

Team USA at Youngstown

Muskegon at Chicago

Green Bay at Dubuque

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Tri-City at Central Illinois

Sioux City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Sioux Falls at Muskegon

Team USA at Chicago

Lincoln at Fargo

Madison at Green Bay

Des Moines at Omaha

Tri-City at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY

Tri-City at Waterloo, 3:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Madison

Sioux Falls at Muskegon

Cedar Rapids at Green Bay

Lincoln at Fargo

