NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;4;3;0;1;7;18;11

Detroit;4;3;1;0;6;14;11

Boston;4;3;1;0;6;9;8

Tampa Bay;4;2;1;1;5;18;13

Toronto;5;2;2;1;5;19;20

Montreal;4;1;1;2;4;15;18

Florida;3;1;2;0;2;9;14

Ottawa;3;0;3;0;0;8;15

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;4;4;0;0;8;17;11

Washington;5;2;1;2;6;15;16

Philadelphia;2;2;0;0;4;8;3

N.Y. Rangers;2;2;0;0;4;10;5

Pittsburgh;4;2;2;0;4;11;10

Columbus;3;1;2;0;2;7;14

N.Y. Islanders;3;1;2;0;2;7;8

New Jersey;4;0;2;2;2;9;20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;4;3;0;1;7;14;11

Colorado;3;3;0;0;6;13;7

Nashville;4;3;1;0;6;19;14

Winnipeg;5;3;2;0;6;19;17

Dallas;5;1;3;1;3;12;15

Chicago;2;0;2;0;0;7;9

Minnesota;3;0;3;0;0;6;14

Pacific Division

Edmonton;4;4;0;0;8;18;12

Anaheim;4;3;1;0;6;9;5

Calgary;4;2;1;1;5;12;11

Vegas;4;2;2;0;4;13;10

Los Angeles;3;1;2;0;2;11;17

Vancouver;3;1;2;0;2;10;8

Arizona;3;1;2;0;2;5;4

San Jose;5;1;4;0;2;10;21

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 4, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 2, Anaheim 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Edmonton 4, New Jersey 3, SO

St. Louis 6, Ottawa 4

Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 2

Nashville 6, Washington 5

San Jose 5, Chicago 4

Calgary 3, Dallas 2, SO

Colorado 4, Boston 2

Arizona 4, Vegas 1

GAMES TODAY

Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, noon

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;3;0;0;0;6;8;4

Omaha;2;1;1;0;5;10;10

Lincoln;2;1;0;0;4;10;9

Fargo;1;1;1;0;3;6;9

Des Moines;1;2;0;0;2;9;11

Sioux City;1;2;0;0;2;4;8

Sioux Falls;1;2;0;0;2;13;14

Tri-City;0;1;1;1;2;7;12

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Ced. Rapids;4;0;0;0;8;23;8

Youngstown;3;1;1;0;7;19;18

Chicago;3;0;0;0;6;10;5

Dubuque;3;0;0;0;6;11;6

Team USA;2;2;0;0;4;14;15

Green Bay;1;3;0;0;2;8;11

Madison;1;3;0;0;2;12;16

Muskegon;0;4;0;0;0;7;15

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Team USA

Chicago at Green Bay

Des Moines at Madison

Omaha at Fargo

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Muskegon

Des Moines at Green Bay

Madison at Sioux City

Lincoln at Omaha

GAMES SUNDAY

Chicago at Youngstown

Dubuque at Tri-City

GAME MONDAY

Chicago at Youngstown

GAMES THURSDAY

Lincoln at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Fargo

