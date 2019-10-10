NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;4;3;0;1;7;18;11
Detroit;4;3;1;0;6;14;11
Boston;4;3;1;0;6;9;8
Tampa Bay;4;2;1;1;5;18;13
Toronto;5;2;2;1;5;19;20
Montreal;4;1;1;2;4;15;18
Florida;3;1;2;0;2;9;14
Ottawa;3;0;3;0;0;8;15
Metropolitan Division
Carolina;4;4;0;0;8;17;11
Washington;5;2;1;2;6;15;16
Philadelphia;2;2;0;0;4;8;3
N.Y. Rangers;2;2;0;0;4;10;5
Pittsburgh;4;2;2;0;4;11;10
Columbus;3;1;2;0;2;7;14
N.Y. Islanders;3;1;2;0;2;7;8
New Jersey;4;0;2;2;2;9;20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;4;3;0;1;7;14;11
Colorado;3;3;0;0;6;13;7
Nashville;4;3;1;0;6;19;14
Winnipeg;5;3;2;0;6;19;17
Dallas;5;1;3;1;3;12;15
Chicago;2;0;2;0;0;7;9
Minnesota;3;0;3;0;0;6;14
Pacific Division
Edmonton;4;4;0;0;8;18;12
Anaheim;4;3;1;0;6;9;5
Calgary;4;2;1;1;5;12;11
Vegas;4;2;2;0;4;13;10
Los Angeles;3;1;2;0;2;11;17
Vancouver;3;1;2;0;2;10;8
Arizona;3;1;2;0;2;5;4
San Jose;5;1;4;0;2;10;21
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 4, Montreal 2
Pittsburgh 2, Anaheim 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Edmonton 4, New Jersey 3, SO
St. Louis 6, Ottawa 4
Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 2
Nashville 6, Washington 5
San Jose 5, Chicago 4
Calgary 3, Dallas 2, SO
Colorado 4, Boston 2
Arizona 4, Vegas 1
GAMES TODAY
Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, noon
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;3;0;0;0;6;8;4
Omaha;2;1;1;0;5;10;10
Lincoln;2;1;0;0;4;10;9
Fargo;1;1;1;0;3;6;9
Des Moines;1;2;0;0;2;9;11
Sioux City;1;2;0;0;2;4;8
Sioux Falls;1;2;0;0;2;13;14
Tri-City;0;1;1;1;2;7;12
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Ced. Rapids;4;0;0;0;8;23;8
Youngstown;3;1;1;0;7;19;18
Chicago;3;0;0;0;6;10;5
Dubuque;3;0;0;0;6;11;6
Team USA;2;2;0;0;4;14;15
Green Bay;1;3;0;0;2;8;11
Madison;1;3;0;0;2;12;16
Muskegon;0;4;0;0;0;7;15
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Team USA
Chicago at Green Bay
Des Moines at Madison
Omaha at Fargo
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Muskegon
Des Moines at Green Bay
Madison at Sioux City
Lincoln at Omaha
GAMES SUNDAY
Chicago at Youngstown
Dubuque at Tri-City
GAME MONDAY
Chicago at Youngstown
GAMES THURSDAY
Lincoln at Des Moines
Sioux Falls at Fargo
