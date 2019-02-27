NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;64;49;11;4;102;252;169
Boston;63;37;17;9;83;189;160
Toronto;63;39;20;4;82;227;178
Montreal;64;34;23;7;75;196;186
Buffalo;63;29;26;8;66;181;199
Florida;62;28;25;9;65;197;211
Detroit;64;23;32;9;55;178;220
Ottawa;63;22;36;5;49;189;235
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;62;36;19;7;79;179;149
Washington;64;36;21;7;79;220;205
Carolina;63;34;23;6;74;187;171
Pittsburgh;63;33;22;8;74;218;197
Columbus;62;35;24;3;73;197;185
Philadelphia;63;30;26;7;67;188;211
N.Y. Rangers;63;27;26;10;64;186;211
New Jersey;64;25;31;8;58;185;216
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;66;37;24;5;79;196;173
Winnipeg;63;37;22;4;78;212;188
St. Louis;63;34;23;6;74;184;172
Minnesota;64;31;27;6;68;176;186
Colorado;64;28;24;12;68;212;202
Dallas;63;31;27;5;67;158;166
Chicago;64;27;28;9;63;215;239
Pacific Division
Calgary;64;41;16;7;89;230;182
San Jose;64;37;19;8;82;229;201
Vegas;64;33;26;5;71;189;182
Arizona;63;30;28;5;65;168;180
Vancouver;64;27;28;9;63;178;198
Edmonton;63;26;30;7;59;175;211
Anaheim;64;24;31;9;57;142;199
Los Angeles;63;23;33;7;53;149;200
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 6, Edmonton 2
Calgary 2, New Jersey 1
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Colorado 3, Vancouver 2, SO
Chicago 4, Anaheim 3
GAMES TODAY
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;34;11;2;1;71;193;128
Chicago;29;16;1;0;59;178;151
Ced. Rapids;26;16;2;2;56;139;123
Youngstown;24;18;1;3;52;156;166
Dubuque;21;18;3;4;49;142;151
Team USA;20;15;2;3;45;165;154
Central Ill.;18;26;2;1;39;140;177
Green Bay;14;23;6;3;37;131;177
Madison;10;29;4;2;26;94;172
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;35;9;2;1;73;173;108
Waterloo;30;13;3;1;64;179;130
Sioux Falls;29;12;3;1;62;171;149
Fargo;26;16;2;2;56;144;132
Des Moines;25;17;1;4;55;151;134
Sioux City;21;17;5;2;49;139;142
Omaha;18;20;4;4;44;119;152
Lincoln;10;31;3;3;26;119;187
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 5, Green Bay 4
Team USA 11, Central Illinois 2
GAME TODAY
Omaha at Des Moines
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Sioux City
Chicago at Dubuque
Team USA at Madison
Tri-City at Sioux Falls
Lincoln at Omaha
Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois
