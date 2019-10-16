clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;7;5;1;1;11;27;18

Boston;6;5;1;0;10;16;10

Toronto;8;4;3;1;9;31;28

Tampa Bay;6;3;2;1;7;23;18

Detroit;6;3;3;0;6;17;21

Florida;6;2;2;2;6;19;24

Montreal;6;2;2;2;6;22;24

Ottawa;5;1;4;0;2;12;19

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;7;6;1;0;12;26;16

Pittsburgh;7;5;2;0;10;28;18

Washington;8;4;2;2;10;26;26

Columbus;6;3;3;0;6;14;20

N.Y. Islanders;6;3;3;0;6;15;17

Philadelphia;5;2;2;1;5;14;15

N.Y. Rangers;3;2;1;0;4;11;9

New Jersey;6;0;4;2;2;13;29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;6;5;0;1;11;24;15

Nashville;6;4;2;0;8;28;23

St. Louis;6;3;1;2;8;19;20

Winnipeg;8;4;4;0;8;26;30

Chicago;4;1;2;1;3;12;13

Dallas;8;1;6;1;3;15;26

Minnesota;6;1;5;0;2;14;25

Pacific Division

Edmonton;7;6;1;0;12;29;19

Anaheim;7;5;2;0;10;18;12

Vegas;7;4;3;0;8;26;19

Calgary;7;3;3;1;7;18;21

Vancouver;5;3;2;0;6;18;11

Arizona;5;2;2;1;5;11;9

Los Angeles;6;2;4;0;4;20;28

San Jose;6;2;4;0;4;13;22

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 3, Dallas 2

Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 2, OT

Washington 4, Toronto 3

Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 5, Buffalo 2

Carolina at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;5;0;0;0;10;13;7

Lincoln;4;1;0;0;8;23;14

Fargo;2;1;1;0;5;10;12

Omaha;2;3;1;0;5;14;20

Sioux City;2;2;0;0;4;10;12

Des Moines;2;3;0;0;4;18;17

Tri-City;1;3;1;1;4;11;16

Sioux Falls;1;4;0;0;2;17;24

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;5;1;0;0;10;27;16

Dubuque;4;0;0;0;8;14;7

Ced. Rapids;4;1;0;0;8;26;12

Youngstown;3;2;2;0;8;25;32

Green Bay;3;3;0;0;6;17;17

Team USA;2;4;0;0;4;19;30

Muskegon;2;4;0;0;4;22;20

Madison;1;5;0;0;2;18;28

GAMES TODAY

Lincoln at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Fargo

GAMES FRIDAY

Green Bay at Team USA

Omaha at Cedar Rapids

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux City

Dubuque at Des Moines

Youngstown at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Muskegon

Madison at Team USA

Team USA at Chicago

Dubuque at Sioux City

Youngstown at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Omaha

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAMES SUNDAY

Madison at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Tri-City

