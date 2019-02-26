Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;63;48;11;4;100;248;166

Boston;63;37;17;9;83;189;160

Toronto;62;38;20;4;80;221;176

Montreal;64;34;23;7;75;196;186

Buffalo;63;29;26;8;66;181;199

Florida;62;28;25;9;65;197;211

Detroit;64;23;32;9;55;178;220

Ottawa;63;22;36;5;49;189;235

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;62;36;19;7;79;179;149

Washington;64;36;21;7;79;220;205

Carolina;63;34;23;6;74;187;171

Pittsburgh;63;33;22;8;74;218;197

Columbus;62;35;24;3;73;197;185

Philadelphia;63;30;26;7;67;188;211

N.Y. Rangers;62;27;26;9;63;183;207

New Jersey;63;25;30;8;58;184;214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;66;37;24;5;79;196;173

Winnipeg;63;37;22;4;78;212;188

St. Louis;63;34;23;6;74;184;172

Minnesota;64;31;27;6;68;176;186

Dallas;63;31;27;5;67;158;166

Colorado;63;27;24;12;66;209;200

Chicago;63;26;28;9;61;211;236

Pacific Division

Calgary;63;40;16;7;87;228;181

San Jose;64;37;19;8;82;229;201

Vegas;64;33;26;5;71;189;182

Arizona;63;30;28;5;65;168;180

Vancouver;63;27;28;8;62;176;195

Edmonton;62;26;29;7;59;173;205

Anaheim;63;24;30;9;57;139;195

Los Angeles;63;23;33;7;53;149;200

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Calgary 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Boston 4, San Jose 1

Washington 7, Ottawa 2

Carolina 6, Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2

Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2

Montreal 8, Detroit 1

St. Louis 2, Nashville 0

Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2

Arizona 4, Florida 3, SO

Vegas 4, Dallas 1

GAMES TODAY

Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;34;11;2;1;71;193;128

Chicago;29;16;1;0;59;178;151

Ced. Rapids;25;16;2;2;54;134;119

Youngstown;24;18;1;3;52;156;166

Dubuque;21;18;3;4;49;142;151

Team USA;19;15;2;3;43;154;152

Central Ill.;18;25;2;1;39;138;166

Green Bay;14;22;6;3;37;127;172

Madison;10;29;4;2;26;94;172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;35;9;2;1;73;173;108

Waterloo;30;13;3;1;64;179;130

Sioux Falls;29;12;3;1;62;171;149

Fargo;26;16;2;2;56;144;132

Des Moines;25;17;1;4;55;151;134

Sioux City;21;17;5;2;49;139;142

Omaha;18;20;4;4;44;119;152

Lincoln;10;31;3;3;26;119;187

GAME TODAY

Cedar Rapids at Green Bay

Team USA at Central Illinois

GAME THURSDAY

Omaha at Des Moines

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Sioux City

Chicago at Dubuque

Team USA at Madison

Tri-City at Sioux Falls

Lincoln at Omaha

Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Youngstown

Team USA at Sioux City

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids

Dubuque at Chicago

Central Illinois at Green Bay

Omaha at Lincoln

Team USA at Madison

Tri-City at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Central Illinois at Green Bay

Muskegon at Youngstown

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments