NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;63;48;11;4;100;248;166
Boston;63;37;17;9;83;189;160
Toronto;62;38;20;4;80;221;176
Montreal;64;34;23;7;75;196;186
Buffalo;63;29;26;8;66;181;199
Florida;62;28;25;9;65;197;211
Detroit;64;23;32;9;55;178;220
Ottawa;63;22;36;5;49;189;235
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;62;36;19;7;79;179;149
Washington;64;36;21;7;79;220;205
Carolina;63;34;23;6;74;187;171
Pittsburgh;63;33;22;8;74;218;197
Columbus;62;35;24;3;73;197;185
Philadelphia;63;30;26;7;67;188;211
N.Y. Rangers;62;27;26;9;63;183;207
New Jersey;63;25;30;8;58;184;214
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;66;37;24;5;79;196;173
Winnipeg;63;37;22;4;78;212;188
St. Louis;63;34;23;6;74;184;172
Minnesota;64;31;27;6;68;176;186
Dallas;63;31;27;5;67;158;166
Colorado;63;27;24;12;66;209;200
Chicago;63;26;28;9;61;211;236
Pacific Division
Calgary;63;40;16;7;87;228;181
San Jose;64;37;19;8;82;229;201
Vegas;64;33;26;5;71;189;182
Arizona;63;30;28;5;65;168;180
Vancouver;63;27;28;8;62;176;195
Edmonton;62;26;29;7;59;173;205
Anaheim;63;24;30;9;57;139;195
Los Angeles;63;23;33;7;53;149;200
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Calgary 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Boston 4, San Jose 1
Washington 7, Ottawa 2
Carolina 6, Los Angeles 1
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2
Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2
Montreal 8, Detroit 1
St. Louis 2, Nashville 0
Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2
Arizona 4, Florida 3, SO
Vegas 4, Dallas 1
GAMES TODAY
Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Calgary at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;34;11;2;1;71;193;128
Chicago;29;16;1;0;59;178;151
Ced. Rapids;25;16;2;2;54;134;119
Youngstown;24;18;1;3;52;156;166
Dubuque;21;18;3;4;49;142;151
Team USA;19;15;2;3;43;154;152
Central Ill.;18;25;2;1;39;138;166
Green Bay;14;22;6;3;37;127;172
Madison;10;29;4;2;26;94;172
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;35;9;2;1;73;173;108
Waterloo;30;13;3;1;64;179;130
Sioux Falls;29;12;3;1;62;171;149
Fargo;26;16;2;2;56;144;132
Des Moines;25;17;1;4;55;151;134
Sioux City;21;17;5;2;49;139;142
Omaha;18;20;4;4;44;119;152
Lincoln;10;31;3;3;26;119;187
GAME TODAY
Cedar Rapids at Green Bay
Team USA at Central Illinois
GAME THURSDAY
Omaha at Des Moines
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Sioux City
Chicago at Dubuque
Team USA at Madison
Tri-City at Sioux Falls
Lincoln at Omaha
Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Youngstown
Team USA at Sioux City
Des Moines at Cedar Rapids
Dubuque at Chicago
Central Illinois at Green Bay
Omaha at Lincoln
Team USA at Madison
Tri-City at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Central Illinois at Green Bay
Muskegon at Youngstown
