NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;46;35;9;2;72;189;133
Toronto;45;28;15;2;58;161;128
Boston;46;26;15;5;57;133;119
Montreal;47;25;17;5;55;141;141
Buffalo;46;23;17;6;52;133;137
Florida;44;17;19;8;42;138;160
Detroit;47;17;23;7;41;133;160
Ottawa;46;17;24;5;39;143;178
Metropolitan Division
Washington;45;27;13;5;59;155;132
Columbus;45;27;15;3;57;148;139
Pittsburgh;45;25;14;6;56;161;132
N.Y. Islanders;44;25;15;4;54;134;117
Carolina;45;22;18;5;49;123;130
N.Y. Rangers;45;18;20;7;43;126;157
New Jersey;45;18;20;7;43;136;153
Philadelphia;46;17;23;6;40;130;164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;45;29;14;2;60;156;128
Nashville;47;27;16;4;58;145;122
Dallas;46;23;19;4;50;121;122
Colorado;46;21;17;8;50;157;147
Minnesota;45;22;20;3;47;128;132
St. Louis;44;20;20;4;44;125;135
Chicago;48;16;23;9;41;142;179
Pacific Division
Calgary;47;30;13;4;64;173;133
San Jose;47;27;13;7;61;167;141
Vegas;48;28;16;4;60;146;127
Edmonton;46;22;21;3;47;133;146
Anaheim;46;19;18;9;47;112;140
Vancouver;47;21;21;5;47;136;148
Arizona;45;20;22;3;43;116;130
Los Angeles;46;18;25;3;39;105;136
MONDAY'S RESULTS
New Jersey 8, Chicago 5
Colorado 6, Toronto 3
Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 4
St. Louis 4, Washington 1
Montreal 3, Boston 2, OT
Edmonton 7, Buffalo 2
GAMES TODAY
New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Colorado at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;25;7;1;0;51;141;83
Chicago;19;12;1;0;39;119;110
Dubuque;16;12;3;3;38;111;110
Youngstown;15;12;1;3;34;105;113
Ced. Rapids;15;12;2;2;34;96;92
Central Ill.;15;15;2;1;33;110;116
Green Bay;11;16;4;1;27;91;118
Team USA;12;11;1;2;27;93;102
Madison;6;20;2;2;16;54;111
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;25;7;1;1;52;117;76
Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104
Waterloo;19;10;3;1;42;125;106
Sioux Falls;19;9;2;1;41;110;102
Sioux City;17;9;5;0;39;103;90
Fargo;17;11;1;2;37;97;92
Omaha;10;18;1;3;24;76;118
Lincoln;8;20;3;1;20;85;119
GAMES TODAY
Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
GAME WEDNESDAY
Fargo at Sioux Falls
GAME THURSDAY
Lincoln at Madison
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Youngstown
Central Illinois at Chicago
Omaha at Des Moines
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Team USA at Green Bay
Sioux City at Madison
Muskegon at Tri-City
