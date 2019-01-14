Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;46;35;9;2;72;189;133

Toronto;45;28;15;2;58;161;128

Boston;46;26;15;5;57;133;119

Montreal;47;25;17;5;55;141;141

Buffalo;46;23;17;6;52;133;137

Florida;44;17;19;8;42;138;160

Detroit;47;17;23;7;41;133;160

Ottawa;46;17;24;5;39;143;178

Metropolitan Division

Washington;45;27;13;5;59;155;132

Columbus;45;27;15;3;57;148;139

Pittsburgh;45;25;14;6;56;161;132

N.Y. Islanders;44;25;15;4;54;134;117

Carolina;45;22;18;5;49;123;130

N.Y. Rangers;45;18;20;7;43;126;157

New Jersey;45;18;20;7;43;136;153

Philadelphia;46;17;23;6;40;130;164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;45;29;14;2;60;156;128

Nashville;47;27;16;4;58;145;122

Dallas;46;23;19;4;50;121;122

Colorado;46;21;17;8;50;157;147

Minnesota;45;22;20;3;47;128;132

St. Louis;44;20;20;4;44;125;135

Chicago;48;16;23;9;41;142;179

Pacific Division

Calgary;47;30;13;4;64;173;133

San Jose;47;27;13;7;61;167;141

Vegas;48;28;16;4;60;146;127

Edmonton;46;22;21;3;47;133;146

Anaheim;46;19;18;9;47;112;140

Vancouver;47;21;21;5;47;136;148

Arizona;45;20;22;3;43;116;130

Los Angeles;46;18;25;3;39;105;136

MONDAY'S RESULTS

New Jersey 8, Chicago 5

Colorado 6, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 4

St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Montreal 3, Boston 2, OT

Edmonton 7, Buffalo 2

GAMES TODAY

New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Colorado at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;25;7;1;0;51;141;83

Chicago;19;12;1;0;39;119;110

Dubuque;16;12;3;3;38;111;110

Youngstown;15;12;1;3;34;105;113

Ced. Rapids;15;12;2;2;34;96;92

Central Ill.;15;15;2;1;33;110;116

Green Bay;11;16;4;1;27;91;118

Team USA;12;11;1;2;27;93;102

Madison;6;20;2;2;16;54;111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;25;7;1;1;52;117;76

Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104

Waterloo;19;10;3;1;42;125;106

Sioux Falls;19;9;2;1;41;110;102

Sioux City;17;9;5;0;39;103;90

Fargo;17;11;1;2;37;97;92

Omaha;10;18;1;3;24;76;118

Lincoln;8;20;3;1;20;85;119

GAMES TODAY

Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

GAME WEDNESDAY

Fargo at Sioux Falls

GAME THURSDAY

Lincoln at Madison

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Youngstown

Central Illinois at Chicago

Omaha at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Team USA at Green Bay

Sioux City at Madison

Muskegon at Tri-City

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments