NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Montreal;8;5;1;2;12;27;21
Toronto;9;6;3;0;12;34;30
Boston;9;5;2;2;12;31;24
Tampa Bay;7;5;1;1;11;28;18
Buffalo;9;5;4;0;10;22;25
Ottawa;8;4;3;1;9;29;29
Florida;7;1;3;3;5;23;30
Detroit;9;1;6;2;4;20;39
Metropolitan Division
Carolina;9;5;3;1;11;29;26
Pittsburgh;7;4;1;2;10;26;25
Washington;8;4;2;2;10;34;30
New Jersey;6;4;2;0;8;22;14
Columbus;8;4;4;0;8;24;30
Philadelphia;9;4;5;0;8;31;37
N.Y. Rangers;9;3;5;1;7;24;30
N.Y. Islanders;7;3;4;0;6;20;20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;9;7;2;0;14;31;20
Colorado;9;6;1;2;14;33;20
Winnipeg;9;6;2;1;13;29;24
Chicago;9;5;2;2;12;33;33
Minnesota;8;4;2;2;10;22;24
Dallas;8;4;4;0;8;23;23
St. Louis;8;2;3;3;7;25;29
Pacific Division
San Jose;9;5;3;1;11;31;25
Anaheim;10;5;4;1;11;25;25
Calgary;9;5;4;0;10;32;27
Vancouver;9;5;4;0;10;27;29
Vegas;8;4;4;0;8;18;21
Edmonton;7;3;3;1;7;18;25
Arizona;8;3;5;0;6;15;18
Los Angeles;9;2;6;1;5;17;32
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Arizona 4, Columbus 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2
Boston 4, Ottawa 1
Montreal 3, Calgary 2
San Jose 5, Nashville 4
Chicago 3, Anaheim 1
Dallas 4, Los Angeles 2
Pittsburgh 6, Edmonton 5, OT
GAMES TODAY
Toronto at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;7;0;0;0;14;31;14
Central Ill.;5;2;1;0;11;32;30
Dubuque;4;2;1;1;10;28;20
Ced. Rapids;4;2;1;0;9;20;18
Green Bay;4;5;0;0;8;27;32
Team USA;3;2;0;1;7;16;19
Chicago;3;4;1;0;7;28;37
Madison;1;6;0;1;3;13;27
Youngstown;1;6;0;1;3;19;30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;6;1;1;0;13;28;16
Waterloo;4;0;3;1;12;32;26
Sioux Falls;5;1;0;1;11;28;26
Sioux City;5;3;0;0;10;31;25
Des Moines;5;4;0;0;10;29;29
Lincoln;3;4;1;0;7;25;27
Fargo;3;4;0;1;7;26;28
Omaha;3;4;0;0;6;17;26
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Sioux City 3, Des Moines 0
GAMES FRIDAY
Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Team USA
Dubuque at Youngstown
Green Bay at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Lincoln
Central Illinois at Madison
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
Tri-City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Team USA
Team USA at Muskegon
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Chicago at Cedar Rapids
Tri-City at Lincoln
Des Moines at Omaha
Green Bay at Central Illinois
GAME SUNDAY
Dubuque at Team USA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.