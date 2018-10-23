Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Montreal;8;5;1;2;12;27;21

Toronto;9;6;3;0;12;34;30

Boston;9;5;2;2;12;31;24

Tampa Bay;7;5;1;1;11;28;18

Buffalo;9;5;4;0;10;22;25

Ottawa;8;4;3;1;9;29;29

Florida;7;1;3;3;5;23;30

Detroit;9;1;6;2;4;20;39

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;9;5;3;1;11;29;26

Pittsburgh;7;4;1;2;10;26;25

Washington;8;4;2;2;10;34;30

New Jersey;6;4;2;0;8;22;14

Columbus;8;4;4;0;8;24;30

Philadelphia;9;4;5;0;8;31;37

N.Y. Rangers;9;3;5;1;7;24;30

N.Y. Islanders;7;3;4;0;6;20;20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;9;7;2;0;14;31;20

Colorado;9;6;1;2;14;33;20

Winnipeg;9;6;2;1;13;29;24

Chicago;9;5;2;2;12;33;33

Minnesota;8;4;2;2;10;22;24

Dallas;8;4;4;0;8;23;23

St. Louis;8;2;3;3;7;25;29

Pacific Division

San Jose;9;5;3;1;11;31;25

Anaheim;10;5;4;1;11;25;25

Calgary;9;5;4;0;10;32;27

Vancouver;9;5;4;0;10;27;29

Vegas;8;4;4;0;8;18;21

Edmonton;7;3;3;1;7;18;25

Arizona;8;3;5;0;6;15;18

Los Angeles;9;2;6;1;5;17;32

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Arizona 4, Columbus 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2

Boston 4, Ottawa 1

Montreal 3, Calgary 2

San Jose 5, Nashville 4

Chicago 3, Anaheim 1

Dallas 4, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 6, Edmonton 5, OT

GAMES TODAY

Toronto at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;7;0;0;0;14;31;14

Central Ill.;5;2;1;0;11;32;30

Dubuque;4;2;1;1;10;28;20

Ced. Rapids;4;2;1;0;9;20;18

Green Bay;4;5;0;0;8;27;32

Team USA;3;2;0;1;7;16;19

Chicago;3;4;1;0;7;28;37

Madison;1;6;0;1;3;13;27

Youngstown;1;6;0;1;3;19;30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;6;1;1;0;13;28;16

Waterloo;4;0;3;1;12;32;26

Sioux Falls;5;1;0;1;11;28;26

Sioux City;5;3;0;0;10;31;25

Des Moines;5;4;0;0;10;29;29

Lincoln;3;4;1;0;7;25;27

Fargo;3;4;0;1;7;26;28

Omaha;3;4;0;0;6;17;26

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Sioux City 3, Des Moines 0

GAMES FRIDAY

Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Team USA

Dubuque at Youngstown

Green Bay at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

Central Illinois at Madison

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

Tri-City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Team USA

Team USA at Muskegon

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Lincoln

Des Moines at Omaha

Green Bay at Central Illinois

GAME SUNDAY

Dubuque at Team USA

