Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;10;7;3;0;14;38;32

Tampa Bay;8;6;1;1;13;29;18

Montreal;8;5;1;2;12;27;21

Boston;9;5;2;2;12;31;24

Buffalo;9;5;4;0;10;22;25

Ottawa;8;4;3;1;9;29;29

Florida;8;2;3;3;7;26;32

Detroit;9;1;6;2;4;20;39

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;9;5;3;1;11;29;26

Pittsburgh;7;4;1;2;10;26;25

Washington;8;4;2;2;10;34;30

New Jersey;6;4;2;0;8;22;14

Columbus;8;4;4;0;8;24;30

Philadelphia;9;4;5;0;8;31;37

N.Y. Islanders;8;3;4;1;7;22;23

N.Y. Rangers;9;3;5;1;7;24;30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;9;7;2;0;14;31;20

Colorado;10;6;2;2;14;33;21

Winnipeg;10;6;3;1;13;31;28

Chicago;9;5;2;2;12;33;33

Minnesota;8;4;2;2;10;22;24

Dallas;8;4;4;0;8;23;23

St. Louis;8;2;3;3;7;25;29

Pacific Division

Vancouver;10;6;4;0;12;30;31

San Jose;9;5;3;1;11;31;25

Anaheim;10;5;4;1;11;25;25

Calgary;9;5;4;0;10;32;27

Vegas;9;4;4;1;9;20;24

Edmonton;7;3;3;1;7;18;25

Arizona;8;3;5;0;6;15;18

Los Angeles;9;2;6;1;5;17;32

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 2

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Tampa Bay 1, Colorado 0

Vancouver 3, Vegas 2, SO

GAMES TODAY

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 8 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;7;0;0;0;14;31;14

Central Ill.;5;2;1;0;11;32;30

Dubuque;4;2;1;1;10;28;20

Ced. Rapids;4;2;1;0;9;20;18

Green Bay;4;5;0;0;8;27;32

Team USA;3;2;0;1;7;16;19

Chicago;3;4;1;0;7;28;37

Madison;1;6;0;1;3;13;27

Youngstown;1;6;0;1;3;19;30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;6;1;1;0;13;28;16

Waterloo;4;0;3;1;12;32;26

Sioux Falls;5;1;0;1;11;28;26

Sioux City;5;3;0;0;10;31;25

Des Moines;5;4;0;0;10;29;29

Lincoln;3;4;1;0;7;25;27

Fargo;3;4;0;1;7;26;28

Omaha;3;4;0;0;6;17;26

GAMES FRIDAY

Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Team USA

Dubuque at Youngstown

Green Bay at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

Central Illinois at Madison

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

Tri-City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Team USA

Team USA at Muskegon

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Lincoln

Des Moines at Omaha

Green Bay at Central Illinois

GAME SUNDAY

Dubuque at Team USA

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments